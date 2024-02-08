Thug’s unprovoked attack left stranger lost in Dundee covered in blood

A brute who launched an unprovoked attack on a stranger lost in Dundee and left him “covered in blood” is facing a prison sentence.

The innocent victim was trying to get home from the Douglas area when he was jumped by George Reid.

The bloodied man staggered into a garden and residents came out of their homes in the early hours of the morning to assist him.

Reid, 34, has been warned his liberty is at risk after he admitted carrying out the violent assault on Ballindean Road.

Attacked from behind

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the man and another person had left a gathering on foot at around 1.45am on December 6 2020.

Both were under the influence of alcohol and called a taxi but were uncertain about exactly where they were.

The victim walked further ahead, away from Asda, and continued towards the Ballindean shops.

He encountered Reid, who had been beside a dark-coloured car with a group of people.

Prosecutor Andrew Harding said: “After passing through, the witness was struck on the back of the head and repeatedly punched and kicked to the head and body by the accused.

“He managed to get to his feet and walk away whilst phoning the other witness.

“During the call, he was assaulted again and escaped behind a parked car on Balunie Avenue.

“Witnesses heard a disturbance outside.

“They saw the man stagger past the address and enter a garden.

“An ambulance was contacted and the witness said he had been assaulted.

“He was covered in blood with his face swollen.”

‘Prepare for prison’ warning

Other residents came out of their homes to assist and paramedics treated the man for multiple injuries.

They included bruising and swelling on the back of his left ear, a swollen right cheek, blood clotting in his nostrils, a fracture in his nose and a fracture in his finger.

Reid, of Thurso Crescent, admitted acting with another to assault the man to his severe injury.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said Reid had previous convictions for violence and his client is aware a jail term is possible.

But he added: “We have got a situation which is now three years old and maybe it would be better for society and him for compensation, unpaid work and a restriction of liberty order.

“He has stability in his life and he’s doing his best to stay out of trouble.”

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence until next month for reports to be prepared.

He said: “Given the procedural history in this case, I will admit you to bail but you should prepare yourself for the next occasion – I will be looking at a custodial sentence.”

