Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub

Joseph Buick was given a community payback order after his behaviour in the Broughty Ferry bar.

By Ciaran Shanks
Joseph Buick.
Joseph Buick.

A disgraced former firefighter who tried to touch a woman’s privates while she sat, reading a book, in a Broughty Ferry pub has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

Joseph Buick will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years after being convicted after a trial of sexual assault.

The drunken 64-year-old made a string of sexual marks towards the woman in The Royal Arch on Brook Street but claimed his actions were consensual.

Buick said he gave the woman a playful “horsey bite” on the leg but a sheriff found him guilty of sexually assaulting her on November 9 last year.

He was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of directing sexual remarks at her, repeatedly taking hold of her, trying to kiss her, placing his hand on her leg and trying to touch her genitals, all without consent.

Trial

The trial heard how the woman had known Buick for years and was left “angry” and in “shock”.

The Royal Arch
The Royal Arch on Brook Street in Broughty Ferry.

Buick admitted he had been rude to the woman after making jibes about her weight.

He began making a series of sexual remarks before kissing her hand and on one occasion, licking her fingers.

“He came out with a lot of suggestive things,” the woman said in evidence.

“He tried to lean into me and pulled my hand.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand but he turned his face as if he was going to kiss me.

“He said he wanted to smell me and touch me.

“He said we should get together and we would explode. He said we could go back to my place and have sex.

“I was just shocked. I thought he was coming over to speak to me normally.

“I told him ‘no just stop it’.”

The woman spent around 45 minutes in Buick’s company and later told a staff member about his behaviour before leaving.

During the exchange – which was captured on CCTV – the woman said Buick had placed his hand on her thigh before trying to move it to her genital area.

Sentencing

Buick, of Torridon Road, Broughty Ferry told his trial he was well-known for “kissing and cuddling” people he knew well, especially when under the influence of alcohol.

The now-retired firefighter returned to court for sentencing on Tuesday following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed him on the Register for five years with six months of social work supervision.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and must pay his victim £700 in compensation.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Adams.
Perth pervert who wrote 'paedophile manifesto' faces prison for court order breach
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'Gangmaster' trial and Turkey trip
Auchterarder grandfather Kenneth Gillon
Ferry pensioner admits causing head-on crash that left two dead
Gordon McFarlane was jailed for seven years.
Stirlingshire sex attacker jailed for seven years
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Killer's Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors' blunder
Jill Fyffe had her nightly curfew altered so she could take her dog out each night. Image: Facebook
Curfew for Perth woman who blamed hypo attack for punching pensioner
Michael Dickson.
Dunfermline gym owner told to pay ex he stalked after break-up
Justice Secretary Angela Constance welcomed the additional funding (Jane Barlow/PA)
Vulnerable witnesses supported with new evidence suite funding
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 98-year-old's underwear and 'silly' boy
Scott Wilson.
Ninewells sex pest finally sentenced after being drunk in dock