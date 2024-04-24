Former Ferry firefighter must compensate woman he sexually assaulted in pub

A disgraced former firefighter who tried to touch a woman’s privates while she sat, reading a book, in a Broughty Ferry pub has been ordered to pay compensation to his victim.

Joseph Buick will be on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years after being convicted after a trial of sexual assault.

The drunken 64-year-old made a string of sexual marks towards the woman in The Royal Arch on Brook Street but claimed his actions were consensual.

Buick said he gave the woman a playful “horsey bite” on the leg but a sheriff found him guilty of sexually assaulting her on November 9 last year.

He was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of directing sexual remarks at her, repeatedly taking hold of her, trying to kiss her, placing his hand on her leg and trying to touch her genitals, all without consent.

Trial

The trial heard how the woman had known Buick for years and was left “angry” and in “shock”.

Buick admitted he had been rude to the woman after making jibes about her weight.

He began making a series of sexual remarks before kissing her hand and on one occasion, licking her fingers.

“He came out with a lot of suggestive things,” the woman said in evidence.

“He tried to lean into me and pulled my hand.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand but he turned his face as if he was going to kiss me.

“He said he wanted to smell me and touch me.

“He said we should get together and we would explode. He said we could go back to my place and have sex.

“I was just shocked. I thought he was coming over to speak to me normally.

“I told him ‘no just stop it’.”

The woman spent around 45 minutes in Buick’s company and later told a staff member about his behaviour before leaving.

During the exchange – which was captured on CCTV – the woman said Buick had placed his hand on her thigh before trying to move it to her genital area.

Sentencing

Buick, of Torridon Road, Broughty Ferry told his trial he was well-known for “kissing and cuddling” people he knew well, especially when under the influence of alcohol.

The now-retired firefighter returned to court for sentencing on Tuesday following the preparation of social work reports.

Sheriff John Rafferty placed him on the Register for five years with six months of social work supervision.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and must pay his victim £700 in compensation.

