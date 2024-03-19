Ex-firefighter known for ‘kissing and cuddling’ found guilty of sexual assault in Broughty Ferry pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Ex-firefighter known for ‘kissing and cuddling’ found guilty of sexual assault in Broughty Ferry pub

Joseph Buick stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court and was found guilty.

By Ciaran Shanks
Joseph Buick.
Joseph Buick.

A retired firefighter has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a woman in a Broughty Ferry pub.

Joseph Buick made a slew of sexual remarks towards the woman as she was sitting, reading a book, in The Royal Arch on Brook Street last year.

The drunk 64-year-old claimed his interactions with the woman were consensual, including giving her a “horsey bite” on the leg.

However, a sheriff did not believe Buick’s version of events and found him guilty of sexual assault

He will be sentenced next month after being convicted of directing sexual remarks at the woman, repeatedly taking hold of her, trying to kiss her, placing his hand on her leg and trying to touch her genitals, all without consent, on November 9.

Sexual comments

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman had known Buick for years and was left “angry” and in “shock”.

He admitted he had been rude, making jibes about her weight, after noticing her sitting in the bar and joining her with a half pint of lager and a Jack Daniels.

His behaviour got worse.

The Royal Arch on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry
Buick’s assault happened in The Royal Arch on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

“He came out with a lot of suggestive things,” the woman told the trial.

“He tried to lean into me and pulled my hand.

“I thought he was going to shake my hand but he turned his face as if he was going to kiss me.

“He said he wanted to smell me and touch me.

“He said we should get together and we would explode. He said we could go back to my place and have sex.

“I was just shocked. I thought he was coming over to speak to me normally. I told him ‘no, just stop it’.”

‘He knows what he’s done’

The woman spent around 45 minutes in Buick’s company and later told a staff member about his behaviour, before leaving.

During the exchange – captured on CCTV – the woman said Buick had placed his hand on her thigh before trying to move it to her genital area.

When asked by fiscal depute Charmaine Gilmartin if she had said anything of a sexual nature, she replied: “No. He had moved closer and put his hand on top of my leg.

“He put it in my crotch area for a while.

“I said ‘get your hand off me now’ and I removed it.”

The woman claimed Buick made remarks about his wife having Alzheimer’s and seeing other women for sex.

Jospeph Buick
Buick leaves Dundee Sheriff Court. He will return for sentencing next month.

Kevin Hampton, defending, said it was Buick’s position nothing sexual was discussed and any touching was consensual.

He asked the woman: “Why do you stay at a table with this man who is making these outrageous remarks towards you?”

She replied: “I don’t know. I was just in shock.

“Something like that had never happened to me before.”

Mr Hampton said Buick had given the woman a “horsey bite” – a sharp and sudden squeeze which can be interpreted as playful – instead of making sexual advances.

The woman said: “He knows what he’s done.”

Known for ‘kissing and cuddling’

Buick, of Torridon Road, Broughty Ferry told his trial he was well-known for “kissing and cuddling” people he knew well, especially when under the influence of alcohol.

“Shaking hands is a thing I do a lot and it gets on everybody’s nerves.

“I thought it was a friendly encounter all the way through.

“I squeezed her leg a few times. She never said anything at all.”

Mrs Gilmartin asked: “You have placed your hands on a woman’s leg and you don’t consider that to be sexual?”

Buick replied: “Sorry, I have done it all my life. I do it to males and females, especially when I’ve been drinking.”

Sheriff’s reasons for verdict

Sheriff John Rafferty found Buick guilty of the charge and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register ahead of sentencing next month.

He said: “The complainer in this case seemed to me to be an honest and broadly reliable witness.

“She did on several occasions take the hand of the accused.

“In my assessment, in all but one of those occasions, she took the hand of the accused to control the hand of the accused.

“A reaction by not contacting the police immediately does not surprise me and does not give me concern.

Dundee Sheriff Court
The trial happened at Dundee Sheriff Court.

“The evidence of the accused was that he was drunk and I accept that.

“He said some of the touching was playful and in a certain context, that may be possible but the touching of the leg here was not in isolation.”

The sheriff added: “He took the hand of the complainer twice towards his mouth and kissed it.

“Fingers were licked by the accused. I have the evidence of a sober and reliable complainer and a drunk accused.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Darren Taylor.
Jail for 'appalling' Fife abuser who made boiling sugar water threat to ex-partner
Henrietta Barkworth pled guilty to causing serious injury through careless driving.
Perth driver, 76, left cyclist seriously hurt in Glasgow Road crash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Battered taxi driver and IT lockout
Mark Lacy.
Repeat Fife sex offender avoids prison despite 'high risk of harm' to community
Sean Campbell leaves Dunfermline Sheriff Court. He will return later for sentencing.
Fife brute batters victim with shovel in Halloween house party horror
Gavin Ross leaves court following a previous appearance.
Mooning menace in court for baring buttocks at Forfar police station
Chloe McMahon leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver drunk on 'buzz bombs' caught on Kingsway on Asda snack run
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — No laughing matter and potentially deadly pillow attack
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Handyman gets prison sentence for Dundee delivery driver attack
Thomson brought traffic to a standstill near the Balhaldie services on the A9. Image: Google.
Domestic abuser brought Perthshire A9 to standstill after violent clash with ex