Trapeze Yoga classes in Fife: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Cocooned in my light purple and blue yoga sling which gently swayed backwards and forwards, I could feel myself drifting off.

Slowly my body started to unwind as class instructor Jill Gilmore invited us to ‘lie back, relax and find our stillness’, while background music softly played.

This few minutes of complete relaxation took place at the end of the session.

And it was my favourite part of the hour-long class which had seen me try my hand at Trapeze Yoga for the first time.

But what exactly is Trapeze Yoga and what is involved in a class?

Here is what I found out.

What is Trapeze Yoga?

I would describe Trapeze Yoga as a fairly new fitness trend which has been growing in popularity in recent years.

It combines traditional yoga with aerial skills.

The class is a combination of floor based yoga postures along with postures using the support of a colourful trapeze rig which hooks into strong red and black straps suspended from strong beams below the ceiling.

It is similar to Aerial Yoga.

Both Aerial Yoga and Trapeze Yoga practice Yoga inspired poses and inversions (head below heart level) with the addition of a yoga sling as a prop.

Trapeze Yoga additionally includes the trapeze handles, bringing in more suspension type strength training.

I had seen photographs of people doing Trapeze Yoga but I wasn’t sure what to expect from a class.

Yet I wanted to find out more, so I went along to a session, run by Firefly Yoga in Cupar, on a Monday night.

How long has Trapeze Yoga been running in Fife?

Jill Gilmore, 48, is a certified Trapeze Yoga trainer and has been running classes for the past five years in Fife.

They take place every week at The Wee Kingdom of Fun in the town’s Moathill East and have proved to be very popular.

Jill said the class is suitable for all ages and abilities – whether they have done yoga before or not.

“Trapeze Yoga is accessible for everybody,” she explains.

“Whatever your weight, gender, any abilities, you don’t have to have done fitness classes or yoga before.

“You can come in, see what we do and just have fun.”

She also revealed what the benefits are of doing the practice.

“Trapeze Yoga was invented for back care and alleviating back pain.

“So when you hang upside down you traction your spine, allowing the synovial fluid to get back into your discs.

“This helps people who have back pain and sciatic problems.

“I have also had people come along to a class because they want to improve their upper body strength.

“You can get really strong really quickly – you notice the difference in a short space of time.”

She said it is also good for mental wellbeing as it gives you time out of your day to just focus on yourself and what is going on in the session.

Taking part in a Trapeze Yoga class

Wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt, I prepared myself for the class.

I picked up a light blue yoga mat at the venue and rolled it out underneath the trapeze rig which Jill helped me to hook up.

The trapeze rig includes the main sling and two sets of three handles – upper, middle and lower – which are used to support various parts of the body in different positions.

The rig is then hooked onto red and black straps suspended from the beam above.

Jill led us in a warm-up which involved breathing exercises with our eyes closed, preparing us for the practice.

This was accompanied by soft background music.

Working the lower and upper body

The first movement involved us inhaling as we stretched our arms up.

Then as we exhaled, we brought our arms down and crouched down into a deep squat, crossing our arms and tucking our chins into our chest.

We did this movement a few times.

The next move involved us standing in front of the fabric trapeze rig, holding on to the upper handles.

We stood hip width apart on the yoga mat, bended our knees with arms outstretched and then sat back as if sitting in a chair.

We then came back to standing position and repeated this.

I could definitely feeling this working my legs and bum.

Working the core

For me, doing core work is one of the most challenging parts of the class.

One of the moves involved doing the Cobra posture in yoga.

We had to lie on our stomachs on the yoga mat and using the low handles, using our arms to lift the upper body up, holding it and then lowering.

Another tricky position was doing a plank.

This was done by by sliding both feet into the trapeze rig – letting my arms take my body weight.

“Breathe through it, you are strong” I could hear Jill telling us.

I tried to hold myself up for as long as I could, squeezing my core, managing 45 seconds – which Jill assured me was good for a first try.

This was followed by a few sets of doing the plank with a slight variation.

I had to hold it but move my knees in towards my chest and back again, like crunches, – all while holding my body weight on my arms.

It was very difficult! And I have to confess I only managed one or two of these!

Hanging upside down in Trapeze Yoga

Out of the whole class, learning to hang upside down was the most difficult manoeuvre to master.

Jill was on hand to help me.

I had to wrap my legs around the straps and allow myself to fall back – being supported by the main sling.

Now I am not very flexible so getting into position was a little tricky.

I found it difficult to bend my knees and then wrap each foot around either strap.

To be honest I wasn’t convinced I would be able to do it, but Jill assured me I would be able to.

And after a few tries, I did!

I only lasted a minute or so on my first attempt at hanging upside down.

But when I did it a second time, I felt much more relaxed.

This move not only improves circulation but it can also help with energy and focus.

I have to say I felt amazing after I managed to do it – I had a great sense of achievement at being able to accomplish it.

Stretching the legs

We also used the trapeze sling to get a good stretch on each leg, while holding on to the handles.

I held on to the upper handles with my left leg in the sling, balancing on my right leg, stretching forward.

The next move involved me holding on to the handles and pivoting my body round to face the back of the room, while my extended leg was still in the sling.

We then went into a runner’s lunge, bending my right leg, while holding on to the handles – this helped me to stretch my arms and leg.

We then swapped legs so both got a good stretch.

What do the other class members think of Trapeze Yoga?

Tracey Giacchetto, 52, from Cupar told me she has been coming to Trapeze Yoga classes for two years.

She explained why she decided to give it a try.

“I have sciatica and it was really bad. Jill kept telling me to come along and give the class a try as it would help.

“It has really helped my sciatica and my whole body is stronger.

“Everyone is so friendly. I love it.”

Alun Rees, 62, from Cupar has been attending the class for four years.

“I came here because I had had a series of mini strokes and I wanted to re-establish my co-ordination,” he says.

“It is the first class I have ever been to in my life and it was a bit intimidating to start with because everyone is so bendy!

“But I found it allowed my brain and my body to become re-established from a co-ordination point of view.

“It also changed my body shape completely.”

He added: “The best part for me is a combination of the camaraderie in class – everyone helps each other.

“And the feeling of physical exhilaration when you finish.”

Chrissie Green, 57, from Newburgh has been attending Trapeze Yoga classes for just six months.

She said: “There is a nice atmosphere in the class – you have a good laugh and you don’t have to have done yoga before either.

“It’s a good workout and I feel great after it.”

My verdict on Trapeze Yoga

So what did I think?

I really enjoyed having a go at Trapeze Yoga.

I love how classes are suitable for all shapes and sizes and fitness levels.

And I was amazed at how it strengthens you arms, legs and core – this was without using any weights.

I was surprised when my legs and core were sore the next day – it proves Trapeze Yoga really does work!

I would recommend trying a class, not only do you get a full body workout, it’s also a lot of fun.

Trapeze Yoga classes take place in Cupar on Monday and Thursday evenings.

It costs £13 per class and £46.80 for a four-class pass.

To book please visit their website.