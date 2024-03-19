Trapeze Yoga classes in Fife: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Trapeze Yoga classes in Fife: Here’s what happened when I gave it a go

Trapeze Yoga is growing in popularity in the fitness world. But how does it work and what is involved? Debbie Clarke went along to a class in Fife to find out.

Debbie managed to hang upside down in the class.
Debbie managed to hang upside down in the Trapeze Yoga class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Cocooned in my light purple and blue yoga sling which gently swayed backwards and forwards, I could feel myself drifting off.

Slowly my body started to unwind as class instructor Jill Gilmore invited us to ‘lie back, relax and find our stillness’, while background music softly played.

This few minutes of complete relaxation took place at the end of the session.

And it was my favourite part of the hour-long class which had seen me try my hand at Trapeze Yoga for the first time.

But what exactly is Trapeze Yoga and what is involved in a class?

Here is what I found out.

Debbie taking part in Trapeze Yoga.
Debbie taking part in Trapeze Yoga. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

What is Trapeze Yoga?

I would describe Trapeze Yoga as a fairly new fitness trend which has been growing in popularity in recent years.

It combines traditional yoga with aerial skills.

The class is a combination of floor based yoga postures along with postures using the support of a colourful trapeze rig which hooks into strong red and black straps suspended from strong beams below the ceiling.

It is similar to Aerial Yoga.

Both Aerial Yoga and Trapeze Yoga practice Yoga inspired poses and inversions (head below heart level) with the addition of a yoga sling as a prop.

Trapeze Yoga additionally includes the trapeze handles, bringing in more suspension type strength training.

I had seen photographs of people doing Trapeze Yoga but I wasn’t sure what to expect from a class.

Yet I wanted to find out more, so I went along to a session, run by Firefly Yoga in Cupar, on a Monday night.

How long has Trapeze Yoga been running in Fife?

Jill Gilmore, 48, is a certified Trapeze Yoga trainer and has been running classes for the past five years in Fife.

Trapeze yoga instructor Jill Gilmore.
Trapeze yoga instructor Jill Gilmore. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They take place every week at The Wee Kingdom of Fun in the town’s Moathill East and have proved to be very popular.

Jill said the class is suitable for all ages and abilities – whether they have done yoga before or not.

“Trapeze Yoga is accessible for everybody,” she explains.

“Whatever your weight, gender, any abilities, you don’t have to have done fitness classes or yoga before.

“You can come in, see what we do and just have fun.”

She also revealed what the benefits are of doing the practice.

“Trapeze Yoga was invented for back care and alleviating back pain.

“So when you hang upside down you traction your spine, allowing the synovial fluid to get back into your discs.

Jill Gilmore teaches Trapeze Yoga in Cupar.
Jill Gilmore teaches Trapeze Yoga in Cupar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This helps people who have back pain and sciatic problems.

“I have also had people come along to a class because they want to improve their upper body strength.

“You can get really strong really quickly – you notice the difference in a short space of time.”

She said it is also good for mental wellbeing as it gives you time out of your day to just focus on yourself and what is going on in the session.

Taking part in a Trapeze Yoga class

Wearing black leggings and a black t-shirt, I prepared myself for the class.

I picked up a light blue yoga mat at the venue and rolled it out underneath the trapeze rig which Jill helped me to hook up.

The trapeze rig includes the main sling and two sets of three handles – upper, middle and lower – which are used to support various parts of the body in different positions.

The rig is then hooked onto red and black straps suspended from the beam above.

Jill led us in a warm-up which involved breathing exercises with our eyes closed, preparing us for the practice.

This was accompanied by soft background music.

Working the lower and upper body

The first movement involved us inhaling as we stretched our arms up.

Then as we exhaled, we brought our arms down and crouched down into a deep squat, crossing our arms and tucking our chins into our chest.

We did this movement a few times.

The next move involved us standing in front of the fabric trapeze rig, holding on to the upper handles.

We stood hip width apart on the yoga mat, bended our knees with arms outstretched and then sat back as if sitting in a chair.

We then came back to standing position and repeated this.

I could definitely feeling this working my legs and bum.

Working the core

For me, doing core work is one of the most challenging parts of the class.

One of the moves involved doing the Cobra posture in yoga.

Debbie did some core work as part of the Trapeze Yoga class.
Debbie did some core work as part of the Trapeze Yoga class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We had to lie on our stomachs on the yoga mat and using the low handles, using our arms to lift the upper body up, holding it and then lowering.

Another tricky position was doing a plank.

This was done by by sliding both feet into the trapeze rig – letting my arms take my body weight.

“Breathe through it, you are strong” I could hear Jill telling us.

I tried to hold myself up for as long as I could, squeezing my core, managing 45 seconds – which Jill assured me was good for a first try.

Debbie held a plank using the yoga sling.
Debbie held a plank using the trapeze rig. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

This was followed by a few sets of doing the plank with a slight variation.

I had to hold it but move my knees in towards my chest and back again, like crunches, – all while holding my body weight on my arms.

It was very difficult! And I have to confess I only managed one or two of these!

Hanging upside down in Trapeze Yoga

Out of the whole class, learning to hang upside down was the most difficult manoeuvre to master.

Jill was on hand to help me.

Jill helped Debbie to get into position for hanging upside down.
Jill helped Debbie to get into position for hanging upside down. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I had to wrap my legs around the straps and allow myself to fall back – being supported by the main sling.

Now I am not very flexible so getting into position was a little tricky.

I found it difficult to bend my knees and then wrap each foot around either strap.

To be honest I wasn’t convinced I would be able to do it, but Jill assured me I would be able to.

And after a few tries, I did!

I only lasted a minute or so on my first attempt at hanging upside down.

But when I did it a second time, I felt much more relaxed.

This move not only improves circulation but it can also help with energy and focus.

I have to say I felt amazing after I managed to do it – I had a great sense of achievement at being able to accomplish it.

Stretching the legs

We also used the trapeze sling to get a good stretch on each leg, while holding on to the handles.

I held on to the upper handles with my left leg in the sling, balancing on my right leg, stretching forward.

Debbie got a good stretch using the yoga sling
Debbie got a good stretch using the yoga sling. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The next move involved me holding on to the handles and pivoting my body round to face the back of the room, while my extended leg was still in the sling.

Debbie doing a runners lunge as part of the Trapeze Yoga class.
Members performing one of the moves in the Trapeze Yoga class. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

We then went into a runner’s lunge, bending my right leg, while holding on to the handles – this helped me to stretch my arms and leg.

We then swapped legs so both got a good stretch.

What do the other class members think of Trapeze Yoga?

Tracey Giacchetto, 52, from Cupar told me she has been coming to Trapeze Yoga classes for two years.

She explained why she decided to give it a try.

Tracey Giacchetto, 52, from Cupar has been coming to Trapeze Yoga classes for two years.
Tracey Giacchetto, 52, from Cupar. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I have sciatica and it was really bad. Jill kept telling me to come along and give the class a try as it would help.

“It has really helped my sciatica and my whole body is stronger.

“Everyone is so friendly. I love it.”

Alun Rees, 62, from Cupar has been attending the class for four years.

“I came here because I had had a series of mini strokes and I wanted to re-establish my co-ordination,” he says.

Alun Rees hanging upside down on his trapeze.
Alun Rees hanging upside down on his trapeze. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It is the first class I have ever been to in my life and it was a bit intimidating to start with because everyone is so bendy!

“But I found it allowed my brain and my body to become re-established from a co-ordination point of view.

“It also changed my body shape completely.”

He added: “The best part for me is a combination of the camaraderie in class – everyone helps each other.

“And the feeling of physical exhilaration when you finish.”

Chrissie Green, 57, from Newburgh has been attending Trapeze Yoga classes for just six months.

Chrissie Green pictured during the session
Chrissie Green pictured during the session. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

She said: “There is a nice atmosphere in the class – you have a good laugh and you don’t have to have done yoga before either.

“It’s a good workout and I feel great after it.”

My verdict on Trapeze Yoga

So what did I think?

I really enjoyed having a go at Trapeze Yoga.

Debbie enjoyed taking part in Yoga Trapeze
Debbie enjoyed taking part in Trapeze Yoga. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

I love how classes are suitable for all shapes and sizes and fitness levels.

And I was amazed at how it strengthens you arms, legs and core – this was without using any weights.

I was surprised when my legs and core were sore the next day – it proves Trapeze Yoga really does work!

I would recommend trying a class, not only do you get a full body workout, it’s also a lot of fun.

Trapeze Yoga classes take place in Cupar on Monday and Thursday evenings.

It costs £13 per class and £46.80 for a four-class pass.

To book please visit their website.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Caitlin has shared her experience of suffering from a rare and debilitating kidney condition.
Arbroath graphic designer was trapped in 'debilitating pain' - then self-diagnosis helped transform her…
Members of Arbroath Footers Run Club run in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
11 best running clubs in Tayside and Fife to get a sweat on
Kaya Macleod tried out what PureGym had to offer. Image: Kaya Macleod/ DC Thomson.
Does 'no frills' Puregym Dundee deliver everything fitness fans need for a bargain price?
Carer high fiving patient across table.
Looking to start your caring career? Fife Health and Social Care Partnership want to…
Ninewells Community Garden team of staff and volunteers. Image: Alan Richardson
Volunteers are lifeblood of Ninewells Community Garden in Dundee
Perthshire gran Pamela Ross credits granddaughter Maisie with helping her get through tough days while battling ovarian cancer.
Perthshire gran grateful for Mother's Day blessings after 'life-changing' ovarian cancer diagnosis
Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow.
What is Hyrox and where can you do it in Dundee, Perth and Fife?
Carnoustie bodybuilder John Craig working out.
Carnoustie bodybuilder with 44k social media followers reveals dark side of being an influencer
Sharri, 35, was diagnosed with autism last year.
Perthshire admin faces up to adult autism diagnosis: 'I am now grieving the life…
Sandra Ramsay founded Angus mental health charity Reach Across, following the death of her son Ross.
Arbroath mum keeps her son's memory alive through mental health charity - as hundreds…

Conversation