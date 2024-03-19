Perth driver, 76, left cyclist seriously hurt in Glasgow Road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth driver, 76, left cyclist seriously hurt in Glasgow Road crash

Henrietta Barkworth told police she did not see her victim, before hitting her bike and knocking her to the ground.

By Jamie Buchan
Henrietta Barkworth pled guilty to causing serious injury through careless driving.

A pensioner knocked down a cyclist in a crash on a busy Perth junction and left her scarred for life, a court has heard.

The 76-year-old appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing the cyclist serious injury by careless driving on Glasgow Road in July last year.

Barkworth, who has since surrendered her licence, was banned from driving for a year.

Her victim is still receiving treatment for multiple “significant” injuries and has been told a visible wound on her face will be permanent.

Crossed into cyclist’s path

The accident happened near the junction with Viewlands Road, the court heard.

Barkworth, from Perth, admitted driving her  Ford Ka without due care and attention.

The charge states she failed to maintain adequate observations, before turning right while it was unsafe to do so.

She crossed into the path of the cyclist, causing her injury.

The bike was also damaged.

The crash happened on Glasgow Road, near the Viewlands Road junction.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Barkworth: “On July 30 last year, your driving in crossing into the path of an oncoming cyclist, caused that cyclist serious injury.

“She sustained several significant injuries, one of which required surgery.

“I am told that treatment is ongoing and a facial laceration has left permanent scarring.”

She added: “I take account of the fact that you accepted responsibility from the outset.

“You stated you did not see the cyclist.

“And you have expressed concern for her and regularly enquired to her welfare.”

Barkworth has expressed remorse from the outset, the court heard.

“I take account of your unblemished record,” the sheriff added.

“And I see from the DVLA that you have surrendered your driving licence.

“The penalty for this is an obligatory disqualification.”

Barkworth was banned for a year and fined £400.

