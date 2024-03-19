Perth driver, 76, left cyclist seriously hurt in Glasgow Road crash

A pensioner knocked down a cyclist in a crash on a busy Perth junction and left her scarred for life, a court has heard.

Henrietta Barkworth told police she did not see her victim before striking her bike and knocking her to the ground.

The 76-year-old appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted causing the cyclist serious injury by careless driving on Glasgow Road in July last year.

Barkworth, who has since surrendered her licence, was banned from driving for a year.

Her victim is still receiving treatment for multiple “significant” injuries and has been told a visible wound on her face will be permanent.

Crossed into cyclist’s path

The accident happened near the junction with Viewlands Road, the court heard.

Barkworth, from Perth, admitted driving her Ford Ka without due care and attention.

The charge states she failed to maintain adequate observations, before turning right while it was unsafe to do so.

She crossed into the path of the cyclist, causing her injury.

The bike was also damaged.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Barkworth: “On July 30 last year, your driving in crossing into the path of an oncoming cyclist, caused that cyclist serious injury.

“She sustained several significant injuries, one of which required surgery.

“I am told that treatment is ongoing and a facial laceration has left permanent scarring.”

She added: “I take account of the fact that you accepted responsibility from the outset.

“You stated you did not see the cyclist.

“And you have expressed concern for her and regularly enquired to her welfare.”

Barkworth has expressed remorse from the outset, the court heard.

“I take account of your unblemished record,” the sheriff added.

“And I see from the DVLA that you have surrendered your driving licence.

“The penalty for this is an obligatory disqualification.”

Barkworth was banned for a year and fined £400.

