Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Heart Space: Popularity of free aerial yoga classes for kids is soaring in Dundee

By Saskia Harper
September 4 2022, 5.53am
Aerial yoga classes for kids are flying in Dundee.
Aerial yoga classes for kids are flying in Dundee.

Aerial yoga classes for kids are soaring in popularity in Dundee, as more young people are keen to experience the benefits the practise can have.

The free classes, offered at Heart Space Yoga & Bodyworks in Dundee, help improve confidence, resilience, acceptance, as well as strength and balance.

Finlay Wilson is the development manager at Heart Space and runs the children’s classes at the studio.

Not only can kids take part in traditional yoga classes, the charity also runs their aerial sessions for those who want a different type of challenge.

Kids aerial yoga sessions at Heart Space are free.

Finlay says: “At our regular yoga classes, the kids learn breathing techniques and traditional yoga poses interspersed with games to help with attention levels.

“It’s all about building confidence and familiarity with the poses, but also a healthy lifestyle.

“Our kids’ aerial class uses an aerial hammock that is suspended from the ceiling. It’s outrageous, it’s hilarious, it’s pure chaos for an hour.

Finlay is the charity’s development manager.

“But you see kids really coming out of their shell. They are fearless at that age.

“We also differentiate between that and aerial silks. Our silks are seven metres long and we have crash mats.

“The class is more performance and circus arts, so slightly different. It’s all about strength and conditioning, as well as confidence building.”

‘We want to get yoga to as many as possible’

All the kids’ classes at Heart Space are free to attend, thanks to fundraising – Finlay recently raised £3,000 for the charity after completing the Dundee Kiltwalk.

He continues: “We’ve offered community classes since day one.

“We do classes for adults seven days a week and the proceeds from those allow us to offer subsidised spaces and do outreach work in the community, as well as free programmes within the studio.

The kids’ aerial classes have been running for four years.

“We want to get yoga to as many people as possible.

“Our classes are very multicultural. I see a mixing of groups from around Dundee who wouldn’t normally cross paths because they’re not necessarily at the same school or in the same catchment area.

“We’ve seen this really organic development of our own little yoga community.”

‘Kids become more confident’

Yoga is known for its many physical and mental health benefits: But do these rub off on young people in the same way as adults?

Finlay explains: “We’ve seen kids become more confident, but also stronger. A lot of the narrative we use in class is about acceptance.

“There are things they have to accept that at the minute, their body just can’t do yet. Aerial is a great one for learning this.

The charity also runs traditional yoga classes for children.

“If you don’t have the strength because you’ve never done it before and never developed those muscles, you’re going to have to practise before you can do it.

“So, from this, they understand patience and development.

“When they’re in a yoga pose and maybe they fall over, there’s an immediate reaction of ‘I can either be really upset and storm off in a huff, or I can accept it’.

“It’s great because you see kids really coming out of their shells.”

  • For more information about free yoga for kids in Dundee click here.

The legs up the wall yoga pose taking TikTok by storm – does it really improve sleep and help debloat?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Montrose FC player Kerr Waddle, chairman of Montrose Community Trust Peter Davidson and project manager Logan Cruickshank..
How Montrose Community Trust is using the power of football to save lives
0
What are Covid case numbers like in your area this week?
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased in Tayside and Fife this week?
0
Why did baby Mya have to wait nine hours for help?
Dundee mum asks why baby Mya had to wait nine hours for NHS 24…
0
Coffee shops such as Unorthodox Roasters in Kinross serve as vital pitstops for cyclists.
Hop in the saddle and pedal to 7 of the best cycling cafes in…
0
Three women at Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 start line.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 organisers jumping for joy at record-breaking total raised for charity
0
Amy and Millie.
Dundee mum says hospital staff 'saved my life' after sepsis ordeal
0
Post Thumbnail
'That voice in your head can become quieter': Perth woman aims to guide others…
1
A shortage of GPs is a national issue.
Kinghorn community says wait for answers on GP crisis 'not good enough'
0
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles Story - CR0037570 - Windmill sculptures and oak benches installed at Lochore Meadows in memory of babies that died before or just after birth. Opening ceremony by SANDS neonatal death charity. Picture shows detail view of one of the oak benches - Lochore Meadows, Lochore - Sunday 28th August 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies 'briefly known, forever loved'
2

More from The Courier

Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums.
Sweet treats: Try Raymond Blanc's Bramley apple and salted caramel mini Magnums
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock (13019796m) UK Prime Minister BORIS JOHNSON leaves 10 Downing Street ahead of the weekly Prime Ministerâs Questions session in the House of Commons amid resignations from his government. Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street for PMQs amid resignations, London, England, United Kingdom - 06 Jul 2022
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…
Shaun Suttie is launching the first Fife lobster hatchery
Bid to launch Fife's first lobster hatchery to 'help Mother Nature'
0
Royal Oak Tree Services directors Jake and Callum Bedwell.
Angus tree surgery business to create 30 jobs in expansion
0
Dick Campbell speaks to the media after Arbroath lost out 2-0 to Partick Thistle.
Dick Campbell reacts to 'stupid' Scott Allan sending-off as Arbroath slump to defeat at…
0
Rovers boss Ian Murray.
Ian Murray slams 'poor decision-making' and says it's 'obvious' Raith Rovers need a striker
0