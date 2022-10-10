Analysing Liam Fox’s key tactical tweaks that helped Dundee United hammer Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee United

Analysing Liam Fox’s key tactical tweaks that helped Dundee United hammer Aberdeen

By Alan Temple
October 10 2022, 12.54pm Updated: October 10 2022, 12.57pm
United players celebrate a memorable win. Image: SNS
United players celebrate a memorable win. Image: SNS

Liam Fox did not reinvent the wheel against Aberdeen.

However, the Dundee United head coach deserves credit for the tactical tweaks that helped to mastermind a comprehensive triumph over Aberdeen.

After relying upon a 3-5-2 during his tenure to date — largely with Tony Watt playing off the central focal point of Steven Fletcher in attack — Fox was bold in his approach against the Dons.

He switched to a 3-4-3 and opted to field a side packed with mobility and energy.

Fox quipped last week, ‘I go to my bed on a Friday night and always win the game 4-0 — but that isn’t always how it happens!’

Well, in this case, his dream came true.

Courageous pressing

Fielding a front-three of Glenn Middleton, Watt and Jamie McGrath, Fox ensured his attacking players were capable of hustling and harrying.

As illustrated by Opta’s ‘average position’ graphic (below) Middleton (15), Watt (32) and McGrath (18) sought to press the Aberdeen centre-backs at every opportunity and, as they struggled to play out, the Dons were often forced to go long; meat and drink for Ryan Edwards.

The average positioning of Dundee United and Aberdeen players on Saturday. Image: Opta

To play in that manner — effectively relying on just two bodies in the engine room — requires an element of courage, particularly given United’s woes in the heart of midfield this season, but Fox’s charges remained compact and moved as a unit.

The recall of Craig Sibbald was pivotal to the Terrors’ strategy.

He was everywhere.

Referring again to the ‘average position’ graphic, he was tactically astute enough to ensure he was United’s deepest midfielder, plugging any gaps between Dylan Levitt and the back-line.

Sibbald also won United’s penalty with a super surge forward and fed Kieran Freeman to tee up Watt’s goal in the first period.

Another big call — albeit one many have been pleading for — from Fox paid off.

Sibbald was outstanding against the Dons. Image: SNS

However, Sibbald was not a one-man band. United put in the hard yards; they tracked, chased, covered and, when required, fouled. Much more like it.

Running riot on the wings

Fox’s move to a 3-4-3 — and particularly the team selection within that shape — allowed United to tear the Dons apart on the flanks.

The Tangerines’ opening two goals both came from the hosts swarming in wide areas before finding excellent cut-backs, from McGrath and Freeman respectively.

However, that potency in the final third can be traced all the way back to Fox’s choice of personnel at the back.

Fox opted for Liam Smith and Scott McMann either side of Edwards, providing the mobility to cover the wide areas where necessary and, in doing so, allowing the wing-backs to bomb forward.

Aziz Behich was the prime example of that.

Safe in the knowledge that he had McMann behind him, the Australia internationalist played more like a left-winger (see his touch-map below) and notched his first ever United goal in the process.

Aziz Behich played like a left-winger. Image: Opta

Against Aberdeen, a staggering 83.3% of United’s attacks came down either wing. Compare that to the 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone seven days prior: 74%.

This was a clear strategy from Fox and it was a match-winning one.

It was only one victory and United must ensure this was no false dawn — but, as a start, Fox deserves credit for the impactful, brave decisions that brought about his first victory as Tannadice head coach.

