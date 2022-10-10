Analysing Liam Fox’s key tactical tweaks that helped Dundee United hammer Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liam Fox did not reinvent the wheel against Aberdeen.

However, the Dundee United head coach deserves credit for the tactical tweaks that helped to mastermind a comprehensive triumph over Aberdeen.

After relying upon a 3-5-2 during his tenure to date — largely with Tony Watt playing off the central focal point of Steven Fletcher in attack — Fox was bold in his approach against the Dons.

He switched to a 3-4-3 and opted to field a side packed with mobility and energy.

Fox quipped last week, ‘I go to my bed on a Friday night and always win the game 4-0 — but that isn’t always how it happens!’

Well, in this case, his dream came true.

Courageous pressing

Fielding a front-three of Glenn Middleton, Watt and Jamie McGrath, Fox ensured his attacking players were capable of hustling and harrying.

As illustrated by Opta’s ‘average position’ graphic (below) Middleton (15), Watt (32) and McGrath (18) sought to press the Aberdeen centre-backs at every opportunity and, as they struggled to play out, the Dons were often forced to go long; meat and drink for Ryan Edwards.

To play in that manner — effectively relying on just two bodies in the engine room — requires an element of courage, particularly given United’s woes in the heart of midfield this season, but Fox’s charges remained compact and moved as a unit.

The recall of Craig Sibbald was pivotal to the Terrors’ strategy.

He was everywhere.

Referring again to the ‘average position’ graphic, he was tactically astute enough to ensure he was United’s deepest midfielder, plugging any gaps between Dylan Levitt and the back-line.

Sibbald also won United’s penalty with a super surge forward and fed Kieran Freeman to tee up Watt’s goal in the first period.

Another big call — albeit one many have been pleading for — from Fox paid off.

However, Sibbald was not a one-man band. United put in the hard yards; they tracked, chased, covered and, when required, fouled. Much more like it.

Running riot on the wings

Fox’s move to a 3-4-3 — and particularly the team selection within that shape — allowed United to tear the Dons apart on the flanks.

The Tangerines’ opening two goals both came from the hosts swarming in wide areas before finding excellent cut-backs, from McGrath and Freeman respectively.

However, that potency in the final third can be traced all the way back to Fox’s choice of personnel at the back.

Fox opted for Liam Smith and Scott McMann either side of Edwards, providing the mobility to cover the wide areas where necessary and, in doing so, allowing the wing-backs to bomb forward.

Aziz Behich was the prime example of that.

Safe in the knowledge that he had McMann behind him, the Australia internationalist played more like a left-winger (see his touch-map below) and notched his first ever United goal in the process.

Against Aberdeen, a staggering 83.3% of United’s attacks came down either wing. Compare that to the 2-1 defeat against St Johnstone seven days prior: 74%.

This was a clear strategy from Fox and it was a match-winning one.

It was only one victory and United must ensure this was no false dawn — but, as a start, Fox deserves credit for the impactful, brave decisions that brought about his first victory as Tannadice head coach.