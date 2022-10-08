Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump Aberdeen 4-0 to earn first win of season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United turned on the style to earn their first win of the season hammering Aberdeen 4-0 under the Tannadice floodlights.

The home side went into the break 2-0 up after two strikes in quick succession from Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

Liam Fox’s side survived pressure early in the second half and found themselves 3-0 up after Jamie McGrath tucked home his penalty after Craig Sibbald was brought down in the box.

And United’s evening was made even better thanks to a Ross McCrorie own goal late on.

It was a much-needed victory for the Tangerines in front of their home support.

Key moments

United started brightly and worked a great chance within the opening 60 seconds. Middleton took advantage of a Jayden Richardson slip, cutting to the byline and whipping in a great ball.

Jamie McGrath got a decent head on the cross but his effort flashed past the post.

For all of their early efforts, The Terrors were given a huge let off on 15 minutes. A deep cross was swung into the home box.

Caught in two minds, Eriksson flapped at the cross, completely missing the ball.

Richardson at the back post played the ball to Bojan Miovski who had the whole of the goal in front of him from three yards.

A lapse in concentration from the Macedonian, however, saw the ball roll through his legs and out for a goal kick.

A huge let off for United and their keeper.

The half then turned scrappy with the visitors looking the more likely to find their way to goal.

However, it was the Tangerines who would get a quickfire double against the run of play.

First, Aziz Behich opened the scoring, slotting in after Tony Watt’s shot was parried right to his feet by Dons stopper Kelle Roos.

The goal wouldn’t have come about if it wasn’t for McGrath’s hard work on the byline to play the ball in.

And four minutes later, United were at the double.

Kieran Freeman did well to play the ball in to Watt who lashed an effort past Roos from a tight angle.

United enjoyed a period of early pressure in the second half. Aberdeen could barely get out of their half.

But the Dons showed they were still a threat on the counter as Johnny Hayes burst forward and fizzed a cross to the bag post.

Eriksson was nowhere to be seen and Vincente Besuijen attempted to get his head on the end of it, but the flying Columbian couldn’t get any connection.

It was another let off.

Aberdeen seemed to turn up the pressure, making three attacking changes, as United began to sit deeper and deeper.

And on 69 minutes the visitors had two quick-fire chances to half the lead.

First, Scott McCann made a goal-saving challenge just as Miovski was about to pull the trigger from 10 yards.

Then Richardson found himself free at the back post. The right back took too much time on the ball and the effort was blocked by the charging United defence.

The away side would be made to pay for those missed chances as The Tangerines made it three.

Craig Sibbald beat Ross McCrorie who hauled the midfielder down in the box.

Up-stepped McGrath who made no mistake from the spot.

McCrorie’s evening would go from bad to worse on 82 minutes, heading past Roos after a long ball from Ryan Edwards.

United had chances late on to make it five with sub Peter Pawlett and then Levitt going close.

Regardless, it was a stunning result for the Tangerines who could have kick-started their season.

Star man – Jamie McGrath

Arguably the Irishman’s best game for Dundee United so far.

McGrath was everywhere in the first half and caused the Aberdeen backline countless problems.

He continued to beaver away in the second half and topped off his evening, bagging his first goal for the club from the spot.

Player ratings

Eriksson 6; Behich 7 (Graham 5), Smith 7, Edwards 8, McCann 7, Freeman 7; Sibbald 7, McGrath 9 (Harkes 6), Levitt 7; Middleton 7 (Sadat 6), Watt 7 (Pawlett 6).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Niskanen, Meekison, Cudjoe, Thomson

Manager under the microscope

Liam Fox made four changes to the side that lost out 2-1 to St Johnstone last weekend.

Scott McCann, Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt returned to the starting XI.

Steven Fletcher missed out due to injury, as did Charlie Mulgrew for a second week, while Ian Harkes, Ross Graham and Sadat Anuka dropping to the bench.

Peter Pawlett returned to the matchday squad for the first time in eight months after recovering from surgery to correct an Achilles issue.

United looked to line-up in a 5-3-2 formation with Middleton and Watt paired up front.

Man in the middle: Willie Collum

Collum was lenient early on, letting Liam Smith away without a caution after a cynical foul on 25 minutes.

Five minutes later, McGrath gave him no choice but to brandish a yellow card for clipping Hayden Coulson as he burst towards United’s box.

The whistleblower didn’t have too much to do under the Tannadice floodlights but his biggest call came in the 73rd minute.

Sibbald looked like he was already on his way down before contact was made with McCrorie, but he had no doubts in pointing to the spot.

United bookings: McGrath (30), Freeman (65)

Aberdeen bookings: Coulson (44),