Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump Aberdeen 4-0 to earn first win of season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, key moments and star man as the Tangerines thump Aberdeen 4-0 to earn first win of season

By Scott Lorimer
October 8 2022, 7.57pm Updated: October 8 2022, 9.13pm
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS
Jamie McGrath makes it 3-0 United. Image: SNS

Dundee United turned on the style to earn their first win of the season hammering Aberdeen 4-0 under the Tannadice floodlights.

The home side went into the break 2-0 up after two strikes in quick succession from Aziz Behich and Tony Watt.

Liam Fox’s side survived pressure early in the second half and found themselves 3-0 up after Jamie McGrath tucked home his penalty after Craig Sibbald was brought down in the box.

And United’s evening was made even better thanks to a Ross McCrorie own goal late on.

It was a much-needed victory for the Tangerines in front of their home support.

Key moments

United started brightly and worked a great chance within the opening 60 seconds. Middleton took advantage of a Jayden Richardson slip, cutting to the byline and whipping in a great ball.

Jamie McGrath got a decent head on the cross but his effort flashed past the post.

For all of their early efforts, The Terrors were given a huge let off on 15 minutes. A deep cross was swung into the home box.

A big let off for United as Bojan Miovski can't control the ball in front of an open goal. Image: SNS
A big let off for United as Bojan Miovski can’t control the ball in front of an open goal. Image: SNS

Caught in two minds, Eriksson flapped at the cross, completely missing the ball.

Richardson at the back post played the ball to Bojan Miovski who had the whole of the goal in front of him from three yards.

A lapse in concentration from the Macedonian, however, saw the ball roll through his legs and out for a goal kick.

A huge let off for United and their keeper.

The half then turned scrappy with the visitors looking the more likely to find their way to goal.

However, it was the Tangerines who would get a quickfire double against the run of play.

First, Aziz Behich opened the scoring, slotting in after Tony Watt’s shot was parried right to his feet by Dons stopper Kelle Roos.

Aziz Behich opens the scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich opens the scoring for Dundee United. Image: SNS

The goal wouldn’t have come about if it wasn’t for McGrath’s hard work on the byline to play the ball in.

And four minutes later, United were at the double.

Kieran Freeman did well to play the ball in to Watt who lashed an effort past Roos from a tight angle.

United enjoyed a period of early pressure in the second half. Aberdeen could barely get out of their half.

But the Dons showed they were still a threat on the counter as Johnny Hayes burst forward and fizzed a cross to the bag post.

Eriksson was nowhere to be seen and Vincente Besuijen attempted to get his head on the end of it, but the flying Columbian couldn’t get any connection.

It was another let off.

Aberdeen seemed to turn up the pressure, making three attacking changes, as United began to sit deeper and deeper.

Tony Watt celebrates his goal. Image: SNS
Tony Watt celebrates his goal. Image: SNS

And on 69 minutes the visitors had two quick-fire chances to half the lead.

First, Scott McCann made a goal-saving challenge just as Miovski was about to pull the trigger from 10 yards.

Then Richardson found himself free at the back post. The right back took too much time on the ball and the effort was blocked by the charging United defence.

The away side would be made to pay for those missed chances as The Tangerines made it three.

Craig Sibbald beat Ross McCrorie who hauled the midfielder down in the box.

Up-stepped McGrath who made no mistake from the spot.

Aziz Behich celebrates his opener. Image: SNS
Aziz Behich celebrates his opener. Image: SNS

McCrorie’s evening would go from bad to worse on 82 minutes, heading past Roos after a long ball from Ryan Edwards.

United had chances late on to make it five with sub Peter Pawlett and then Levitt going close.

Regardless, it was a stunning result for the Tangerines who could have kick-started their season.

Star man – Jamie McGrath

Arguably the Irishman’s best game for Dundee United so far.

McGrath was everywhere in the first half and caused the Aberdeen backline countless problems.

He continued to beaver away in the second half and topped off his evening, bagging his first goal for the club from the spot.

Player ratings

Eriksson 6; Behich 7 (Graham 5), Smith 7, Edwards 8, McCann 7, Freeman 7; Sibbald 7, McGrath 9 (Harkes 6), Levitt 7; Middleton 7 (Sadat 6), Watt 7 (Pawlett 6).

Subs not used: Birighitti, Niskanen, Meekison, Cudjoe, Thomson

Manager under the microscope

Liam Fox made four changes to the side that lost out 2-1 to St Johnstone last weekend.

Scott McCann, Craig Sibbald, Glenn Middleton and Tony Watt returned to the starting XI.

Steven Fletcher missed out due to injury, as did Charlie Mulgrew for a second week, while Ian Harkes, Ross Graham and Sadat Anuka dropping to the bench.

Peter Pawlett returned to the matchday squad for the first time in eight months after recovering from surgery to correct an Achilles issue.

United looked to line-up in a 5-3-2 formation with Middleton and Watt paired up front.

Man in the middle: Willie Collum

Collum was lenient early on, letting Liam Smith away without a caution after a cynical foul on 25 minutes.

Five minutes later, McGrath gave him no choice but to brandish a yellow card for clipping Hayden Coulson as he burst towards United’s box.

The whistleblower didn’t have too much to do under the Tannadice floodlights but his biggest call came in the 73rd minute.

Sibbald looked like he was already on his way down before contact was made with McCrorie, but he had no doubts in pointing to the spot.

United bookings: McGrath (30), Freeman (65)

Aberdeen bookings: Coulson (44),

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
2
Pawlett is all smiles ahead of his return. Image: SNS
Peter Pawlett on course for major recovery milestone — but key Dundee United duo…
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. John Holt legend Picture shows; John Holt book and image. Dundee. Supplied by Steve Finan Date; Unknown
Dundee United legend John Holt celebrated in new book
Steven Fletcher reacts as Dundee United fall 2-0 behind at home to St Johnstone. (Image: SNS)
PODCAST: Dundee United are out of excuses
Arnaud Djoum training with Hearts. Image: SNS
Liam Fox confirms Arnaud Djoum Dundee United trial: 'He fits the profile'
Academy chief Paul Cowie. Image: DUFC
Dundee United name new academy director following Andy Goldie exit
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Gloom and Djoum at United while Jay is…

Most Read

1
Adam Asghar has taken a new role in England. Image: SNS
Adam Asghar joins English Championship outfit following Dundee United exit
2
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
2
3
Harrison became aggressive after waking up in A&E at Ninewells Hospital.
Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’
4
Vandals have covered play equipment in paint.
‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
5
Dundee airport.
‘Catastrophic’ consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
6
Mariah Johnstone was reported missing from Aberdeen but is known to visit Dundee and Arbroath.
Missing girl, 14, known to visit Dundee and Arbroath
7
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused ‘death and lifelong misery’ to others
8
Police are continuing to appeal for information following the Dronley Woods assault. Picture: Shutterstock
Missing Kirkcaldy man ‘not suitably dressed for weather’ found safe and well
9
The beach polluted during the Lower Largo sewage leak
Scottish Water apology after ‘appalling’ response to Fife sewage leak
10
The Courier, CR0037940, News, Jake Keith story, Tim Hortons has begun advertising for front of house/cooking staff for its new Dundee drive-thru in Craigie, Dundee. Picture shows; general views of the new store on New Craigie Road. Thursday 8th September, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
14

More from The Courier

Liam Fox celebrates Dundee United's first win of the season. Image: SNS
Liam Fox celebrates first Dundee United win but reveals 'backwards steps' warning to Tangerines'…
Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
Dundee League Cup winner and Hall of Fame striker John Duncan dies at 73…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell (Image: SNS).
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell hails Bobby Linn 'beauty' as he takes aim at 'stupid'…
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake: Dunfermline fans deserved a performance and they got it
Leo Sayer live.
Leo Sayer, still going strong and loving it
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Gayfield (Image: SNS).
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer rues missed chances at Arbroath as he addresses boos from…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0038835, News, Matteo Bell story, Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is thrilled to welcome actor Brian Cox to its Cinema for a very special weekend of discussion and films, as part of its Homecoming: Brian Cox on Screen season. Picture shows; Brian Cox at the DCA. Saturday 8th October, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Brian Cox: Dundee star hints at possible return to Tayside during DCA visit
Brothers Lewis Monaghan (aged 12, front) and Logan Monaghan (aged 11, back) from Comrie, are spotted having a fun time at the festival.
All the best pictures from new cycling festival at Lochore Meadows in Fife
Alex Mitchell is dejected after his side concede in the last minute. Image: SNS.
Drey Wright would have been in 'excruciating pain', says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson,…
Arbroath celebrate Bobby Linn's equaliser.
Arbroath v Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Bobby Linn…

Editor's Picks