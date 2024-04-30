Why Sam McClelland WILL get a Championship medal despite Dundee United loan star failing to hit appearance threshold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Sam McClelland WILL get a Championship medal despite Dundee United loan star failing to hit appearance threshold

McClelland will play his sixth game for the Tangerines on Friday night.

Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans
Sam McClelland has been a big hit with Dundee United fans. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Sam McClelland will receive a Championship winner’s medal with Dundee United despite failing to meet the appearance threshold.

The on-loan St Johnstone defender has been outstanding since coming into the United side as a deputy for the injured Declan Gallagher, helping the Tangerines to four clean sheets in five games.

The Northern Ireland international is in line for his sixth outing against Partick Thistle on Friday night – still falling short of the nine required to automatically qualify for silverware.

Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team.
Sam McClelland has earned a place in the Dundee United team. Image: SNS.

Section C39 of the SPFL rules and regulations state that: “Only those players who participated in 25% or more of the league matches for the champion club in the relevant season will be eligible to receive such medals.”

However, Tannadice chiefs are determined to ensure that any players who contributed to their success this term are not overlooked.

United will automatically receive 25 medals to dish out to players who meet the criteria, and staff.

However, the rules also state that “additional league championship medals may be purchased from the company with the prior consent of the board”, giving United extra scope to recognise those within their group.  

The SPFL are unlikely to deny that request and are understood to be open to clubs using their own discretion regarding who receives those medals.

What other Dundee United players are in the same situation?

Of those who have started at least one game for United in the league, Kieran Freeman – now at St Patrick’s Athletic in Ireland – and David Wotherspoon are the only other players who don’t qualify for a medal automatically.

However, Wotherspoon will hit the nine-game threshold with an appearance against Thistle.

David Wotherspoon in action for Dundee United
One more game will earn the decorated David Wotherspoon another winner’s medal. Image: Shutterstock.

Rory MacLeod (three), Owen Stirton (one) and Scott Constable (one) have all played a small part off the bench in the league, while Jack Newman has served as able deputy to Jack Walton all season without getting on the field.

More from Dundee United

Fans in The Shed at Tannadice.
Dundee United fans' love letter to The Shed - 'the most exciting place in…
The Dundee United players celebrate their title win being made official
LEE WILKIE: Unique opportunity for Dundee United to celebrate title win in style
The scenes at Tannadice prior to Dundee United's 2-0 win over Raith Rovers
9 games that defined Dundee United Championship title triumph
2
Ross Graham after promotion was made official in Airdrie
Ross Graham laps up 'dream come true' as Dundee United defender fields question on…
The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official
3 Dundee United talking points: What next for title hero Jack Walton?
Tony Watt and Kai Fotheringham celebrate for Dundee United
Tony Watt jokes he was due a guard of honour from Airdrie FANS on…
Georgie Robb wheels away in delight after sealing the three points
Dundee United boss 'so proud' as Georgie Robb stunner seals dramatic Tannadice triumph to…
A grinning Jim Goodwin after sealing promotion
Jim Goodwin in Tannadice pitch invasion plea to fans after Dundee United make Championship…
Dundee United players celebrate
Airdrie 0-0 Dundee United: Jack Walton is Tangerines hero in Championship title win
Leading by example: Dundee United skipper Ross Docherty.
JIM SPENCE: Ross Docherty fitness concerns give Jim Goodwin a Dundee United Premiership dilemma

Conversation