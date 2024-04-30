Inside former Stirling church that could be turned into housing

A former Stirling church that could be turned into housing has gone on the market.

The former Murrayfield United Free Church in Bannockburn is up for sale.

The building comes with full consent to be converted into a six or seven-bedroom home.

Kamal Estates, the agent marketing the property, describes the building as a “great opportunity for returns”.

The firm says Murrayfield would be perfectly suited to experienced developers looking to add to their portfolio.

According to Scotland’s Churches Trust, the 1800s building was once part of the Church of Scotland as Ladywell Church.

However, it became occupied by Murrayfield United Free Church in 1958, though it later closed to the public.

It was reportedly due to be auctioned off in January this year.

As well as the main former worship area, the church comes with a bell tower and a hall extension featuring a kitchen and toilets.

The former Murrayfield United Free Church is on the market with Kamal Estates for offers over £199,000.

