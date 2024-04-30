Inside former Stirling church that could be turned into housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inside former Stirling church that could be turned into housing

The 1800s building comes with full planning consent for residential use.

By Andrew Robson
Murrayfield Church in Stirling
The former Murrayfield United Free Church. Image: Kamal Estates

A former Stirling church that could be turned into housing has gone on the market.

The former Murrayfield United Free Church in Bannockburn is up for sale.

The building comes with full consent to be converted into a six or seven-bedroom home.

Kamal Estates, the agent marketing the property, describes the building as a “great opportunity for returns”.

The firm says Murrayfield would be perfectly suited to experienced developers looking to add to their portfolio.

The church entrance. Image: Kamal Estates
Entrance hallway.
The hallway. Image: Kamal Estates
The two-storey building
The man former church area. Image: Verdala
The church altar.
The church altar. Image: Kamal Estates
The upper balcony.
The upper balcony. Image: Kamal Estates
The altar from the gallery.
The altar from the gallery. Image: Kamal Estates

According to Scotland’s Churches Trust, the 1800s building was once part of the Church of Scotland as Ladywell Church.

However, it became occupied by Murrayfield United Free Church in 1958, though it later closed to the public.

It was reportedly due to be auctioned off in January this year.

As well as the main former worship area, the church comes with a bell tower and a hall extension featuring a kitchen and toilets.

A one-storey hall is also attached to the building.
The church hall. Image: Verdala
The former church hall.
The hall is an extension of the building. Image: Kamal Estates
The existing kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Kamal Estates
Parking space outside.
Parking space outside. Image: Kamal Estates

The former Murrayfield United Free Church is on the market with Kamal Estates for offers over £199,000.

It comes as a beautiful lochside cottage on the Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could be sold for just £300,000.

And a barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside has gone up for sale in Dunblane.

