Striking 8-bedroom baronial villa turned wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy on sale for nearly £700k

A striking eight-bedroom baronial villa turned wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy has hit the market for nearly £700,000.

The B-listed property on Bennochy Road is currently home to Tai Chi Wellness Centre, which is remaining open despite the sale.

Built in the 1890s, the villa has a distinctive turret – or bartizan – and has a mix of modern decor and period features throughout.

The home has a magnificent entrance hall where the reception of the business is situated.

The ground floor features a lounge and a separate sitting room, each with a feature fireplace.

There is a modern fitted kitchen and a dining room.

Two of the bedrooms are also on the ground floor with the other six upstairs.

There are three bathrooms in the property, one on the ground floor and two on the first floor.

Upstairs – accessed by a grand staircase – also features a large drawing room with bay windows and a fireplace, and a study.

The property also comes with plenty of storage areas.

Estate agent Slater Hogg and Howison says the property “offers many original period features including marble fireplaces, intricate cornicing and decorative ceilings, with well-proportioned and flexible accommodation, making this an exciting opportunity to create a wonderful family home of note”.

The house is on the market for offers over £695,000.

