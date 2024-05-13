Striking 8-bedroom baronial villa turned wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy on sale for nearly £700k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Striking 8-bedroom baronial villa turned wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy on sale for nearly £700k

The B-listed property is currently home to Tai Chi Wellness Centre.

By Chloe Burrell
Tai Chi Wellness Centre on Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy.
Tai Chi Wellness Centre on Bennochy Road in Kirkclady. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

A striking eight-bedroom baronial villa turned wellbeing centre in Kirkcaldy has hit the market for nearly £700,000.

The B-listed property on Bennochy Road is currently home to Tai Chi Wellness Centre, which is remaining open despite the sale.

Built in the 1890s, the villa has a distinctive turret – or bartizan – and has a mix of modern decor and period features throughout.

The home has a magnificent entrance hall where the reception of the business is situated.

Entrance hall of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The entrance hall. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Lounge of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The lounge. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Drawing room of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The dining room. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Kitchen of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The modern kitchen with another dining space. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

The ground floor features a lounge and a separate sitting room, each with a feature fireplace.

There is a modern fitted kitchen and a dining room.

Two of the bedrooms are also on the ground floor with the other six upstairs.

Upper landing of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The upper landing. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Bedroom at Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The property has eight bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Bedroom at Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

There are three bathrooms in the property, one on the ground floor and two on the first floor.

Upstairs – accessed by a grand staircase – also features a large drawing room with bay windows and a fireplace, and a study.

The property also comes with plenty of storage areas.

Bathroom at Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
There are three bathrooms. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Drawing room of Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The drawing room. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Study at Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The study. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Garden at Tai Chi Wellness Centre in Kirkcaldy.
The garden. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

Estate agent Slater Hogg and Howison says the property “offers many original period features including marble fireplaces, intricate cornicing and decorative ceilings, with well-proportioned and flexible accommodation, making this an exciting opportunity to create a wonderful family home of note”.

The house is on the market for offers over £695,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning £2.4 million holiday home on the beach in Elie has hit the market.

