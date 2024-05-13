Pensioner spat at and kicked by Fife youths on off-road bike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Pensioner spat at and kicked by Fife youths on off-road bike

Police believe the culprits were as young as 13.

By Chloe Burrell
Part of Oakley cycle path in Fife.
A pensioner was assaulted on a cycle path in Oakley. Image: Google Street View

A pensioner was spat at and kicked by a group of youths on an off-road bike in Fife.

The 72-year-old was attacked on a cycle path in Oakley at around 4.45pm on Thursday May 2.

Police believe the culprits were as young as 13.

Officers say they are being called every day by members of the public about the use of motorbikes in Oakley.

Hunt for teenagers after Oakley attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to receive daily calls regarding off-road bikes being used on the Oakley cycle path and in and around Valleyfield woods, to the alarm of members of the public.

“Extra patrols will continue in these areas and riders risk being charged and their bike seized by police.

“About 4.45pm on May 2, a 72-year-old man was assaulted by three young males riding a yellow off-road bike on the Oakley cycle path.

“The man was spat at, kicked and struck with a stick. The boys were around 13 years old.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 with reference 2823 of May 2.

Conversation