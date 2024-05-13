Pensioner spat at and kicked by Fife youths on off-road bike

A pensioner was spat at and kicked by a group of youths on an off-road bike in Fife.

The 72-year-old was attacked on a cycle path in Oakley at around 4.45pm on Thursday May 2.

Police believe the culprits were as young as 13.

Officers say they are being called every day by members of the public about the use of motorbikes in Oakley.

Hunt for teenagers after Oakley attack

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We continue to receive daily calls regarding off-road bikes being used on the Oakley cycle path and in and around Valleyfield woods, to the alarm of members of the public.

“Extra patrols will continue in these areas and riders risk being charged and their bike seized by police.

“About 4.45pm on May 2, a 72-year-old man was assaulted by three young males riding a yellow off-road bike on the Oakley cycle path.

“The man was spat at, kicked and struck with a stick. The boys were around 13 years old.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 with reference 2823 of May 2.