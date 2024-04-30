James McPake ready to ‘press the button’ after Dunfermline seal Championship status for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
James McPake ready to ‘press the button’ after Dunfermline seal Championship status for next season

The Pars will step up planning for next term after easing lingering relegation concerns.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic F.C. manager James McPake.
Dunfermline manager James McPake. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

James McPake says Dunfermline will ‘press the button’ on plans for next season now they have secured their Championship status.

The Pars hosted Inverness Caley Thistle at the weekend with the spectre of relegation still hanging over them.

Defeat would have taken the battle to avoid ninth place right down to the final round of fixtures.

However, with a first-half Kyle Benedictus header cancelled out by Aribim Pepple’s strike 15 minutes from time, the Fifers got the point they needed.

The 1-1 draw ensured they could not be caught by either Inverness or Queen’s Park.

Captain Kyle Benedictus heads towards goal against Inverness as he scores the opening goal in the 1-1 draw.
A header from skipper Kyle Benedictus sealed the point against Inverness that kept Dunfermline in the Championship for another season. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

The East End Park outfit can now move forward with the certainty of knowing they will be playing second-tier football next season.

Talks over the futures of out-of-contract quartet Paul Allan, Alex Jakubiak, Max Little and Miller Fenton are now expected to quicken.

And there will be questions over whether manager James McPake can – or wants to – keep any of his loan players of Malachi Fagan-Walcott, Miles Welch-Hayes, Xavier Benjamin, Owen Moffat, Chris Kane and Brad Holmes.

“It has already started,” said McPake of player discussions. “But, in terms of knowing exactly what league you are in, then you can start pressing the button on certain ones.

McPake: ‘Everything becomes clear’

“That naturally happens whenever everything becomes clear.

“We have been working away but we will start work on that. A lot of the prep has been done.”

Although staving off a possible relegation dogfight was the priority, Dunfermline remained sixth in the table on Saturday.

However, a victory on Friday over Ayr United – who also secured their Championship status at the weekend – would lift them back into fifth if Morton fail to beat Inverness.

Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan runs with the ball at his feet with Malachi Fagan-Walcott watching on.
Midfielder Paul Allan is one of the players out of contract at Dunfermline this summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Given the injury travails that have afflicted the Pars this season, and the fact they sat a worrying ninth just two months ago, a mid-table berth would be satisfactory – if not satisfying.

“I’m not quite sure what the differences are in this league, in terms of finishing positions,” added McPake when asked about prize money.

“But there is personal pride within us, within the players and within the football club. We want to finish as high as we can.

We did have that really poor run, which coincided with the injuries. And, looking over the season, that was a damaging time for us.

“But to come out the other end of it and have a good end to the season, then that will help us going into next season – if we can do that.”

