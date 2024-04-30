Locals ‘amazed’ as Kirkcaldy amateur team’s football top found 6,700 miles away in Singapore

Locals have been left “amazed” after a Kirkcaldy amateur team’s football top was found in a specialist shop thousands of miles away in Singapore.

The yellow and blue Kirkcaldy YMCA strip, thought to date from around 2008, was discovered in a shop specialising in football kits about 6,700 miles from the Fife town.

However, it is a mystery how the amateur side’s jersey ended up alongside tops from clubs like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United – bearing the names of superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

David Alexander made the discovery after stopping off in Singapore en route to Tokyo.

He sent photos of himself holding the top to friends who used to live in the Lang Toun.

James Watson, whose son Cameron is friends with David, then posted the photos on social media in the hope someone would know more about how the top ended up on the other side of the world.

The post was also shared on the Fife Football X page.

James – who moved to Greenock 15 years ago, but used to watch Kirkcaldy YMCA – said he was “shocked and amazed” by the find.

‘Many people will be wondering how the Kirkcaldy strip made it to Singapore’

He said: “I used to watch the YM play regularly when I lived in Kirkcaldy as my brother-in-law used to play for the team.

“Many people will be wondering how on earth that strip made it all the way to Singapore.”

Martin Ligman, who founded the Kirkcaldy YMCA team 20 years ago, told The Courier he could not believe it when he heard about the Singapore find.

He said: “It’s almost unbelievable to think it’s travelled right round the world and ended up on the rack of a specialist shop thousands of miles away.

“The shirt is from about 15 or 16 years ago so from memory, I’d say it’s almost certainly from the 2008 season.

“I already ran the YMCA under-21 side and was asked to form an amateur YM side, which I did in 2004.

“I was the manager for many years, eventually stepping down after we won the league and cup double five seasons ago.

“I’m now the chairman of Kirkcaldy YMCA team and work at the town’s YM.”

Charity theory over Kirkcaldy YMCA top in Singapore

Martin has a theory as to how the Kirkcaldy jersey travelled so far.

He added: “A few years back, around 10 seasons’ worth of club strips were found and eventually donated to a clothing charity.

“They may have been used as part of an international clothing initiative.

“It’s still amazing to think that one of our tops has survived and ended up alongside the most famous strips in the world.”