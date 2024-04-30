Primark eyes click and collect service and self-checkouts at Dundee shop

Primark is considering plans to introduce self-checkouts at its Dundee shop – with a click and collect service also in the pipeline.

The clothing chain is rolling out click and collect to all its 184 UK stores by the end of 2025 after an 18-month trial in some outlets.

Timescales have yet to be confirmed with more details to be announced nearer the time.

The rollout will also include the stores in Perth and Dunfermline.

It comes as the retailer is also considering the addition of self-service checkouts in its Dundee Overgate store.

Plans lodged for work to create self-checkouts at Dundee Primark

Primark has submitted a building warrant application to Dundee City Council for nearly £100,000 of work in its Dundee shop for the “installation of self-service tills on existing cash desks and associated works”.

A spokesperson said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience in our stores.

“As part of this, we have been introducing self-checkouts in selected stores.

“In Dundee, this is under consideration but no decisions have been made.”

Primark will continue to have manned tills even if the self-checkouts are installed.

Last week, bosses at the Overgate revealed how they are moving some existing shops into different units in a bid to accommodate “considerable” interest from new retailers.

