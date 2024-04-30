Primark eyes click and collect service and self-checkouts at Dundee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Primark eyes click and collect service and self-checkouts at Dundee shop

Nearly £100,000 of work could be carried out in the Overgate store.

By Ben MacDonald
Primark are hoping to install self-service tills in their Dundee store
Primark at the Overgate in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Primark is considering plans to introduce self-checkouts at its Dundee shop – with a click and collect service also in the pipeline.

The clothing chain is rolling out click and collect to all its 184 UK stores by the end of 2025 after an 18-month trial in some outlets.

Timescales have yet to be confirmed with more details to be announced nearer the time.

The rollout will also include the stores in Perth and Dunfermline.

It comes as the retailer is also considering the addition of self-service checkouts in its Dundee Overgate store.

Plans lodged for work to create self-checkouts at Dundee Primark

Primark has submitted a building warrant application to Dundee City Council for nearly £100,000 of work in its Dundee shop for the “installation of self-service tills on existing cash desks and associated works”.

A spokesperson said: “We’re always looking at ways to improve the shopping experience in our stores.

“As part of this, we have been introducing self-checkouts in selected stores.

“In Dundee, this is under consideration but no decisions have been made.”

Primark will continue to have manned tills even if the self-checkouts are installed.

Last week, bosses at the Overgate revealed how they are moving some existing shops into different units in a bid to accommodate “considerable” interest from new retailers.

The Courier’s shopping centre tracker is keeping tabs on the empty and occupied units at the Overgate and Wellgate.

