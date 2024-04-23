Dundee Overgate bosses relocating some shops in bid to accommodate ‘considerable’ interest from retailers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Overgate bosses relocating some shops in bid to accommodate ‘considerable’ interest from retailers

Muffin Break and Menkind could both be on the move.

By Andrew Robson
The Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee
The Overgate Shopping Centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Bosses at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee are planning to relocate some shops in a bid to accommodate “considerable” interest from new retailers.

The centre has welcomed new tenants including clothing shop Bee Inspired in recent days.

Superdry left the centre on Saturday, but a new tenant has already been found for that unit.

Muffin Break and Menkind could move to new Overgate units

Now, Muffin Break – which already has a cafe on the balcony area on the upper level – could be set to move into the existing Menkind shop on the centre’s lower level.

That would see Menkind moving to another unit elsewhere.

Overgate chiefs say the move comes as other retailers are looking to move in.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said: “The leasing strategy at Overgate is currently in a strong position as we have seen a considerable number of inquiries for space.

Muffin Break is currently on the second floor of the Overgate Shopping Centre
Muffin Break is currently on the second floor balcony area. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

“To try and accommodate the interest, we are relocating and upsizing some retailers to best utilise the space we have within the centre.

“Muffin Break has made an application to the landlord to move to L16, and in order for this to be considered, the first step is to apply for a building warrant.

“Once approved, we can then take their application forward.

“We are also in discussions with the current occupiers within L16 (Menkind) to again, relocate within the centre.”

Menkind on the lower level of the Overgate Shopping Centre
Menkind is on the lower level of the centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The Overgate’s biggest unit, the former Debenhams, is being transformed into a Frasers department store.

An opening date has still to be confirmed.

The Courier previously revealed that retail tycoon Mike Ashley, who owns Frasers and the Overgate, has links to various vacant units in Dundee.

