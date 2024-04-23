Dundee Overgate bosses relocating some shops in bid to accommodate ‘considerable’ interest from retailers

Bosses at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee are planning to relocate some shops in a bid to accommodate “considerable” interest from new retailers.

The centre has welcomed new tenants including clothing shop Bee Inspired in recent days.

Superdry left the centre on Saturday, but a new tenant has already been found for that unit.

Muffin Break and Menkind could move to new Overgate units

Now, Muffin Break – which already has a cafe on the balcony area on the upper level – could be set to move into the existing Menkind shop on the centre’s lower level.

That would see Menkind moving to another unit elsewhere.

Overgate chiefs say the move comes as other retailers are looking to move in.

Malcolm Angus, centre manager, said: “The leasing strategy at Overgate is currently in a strong position as we have seen a considerable number of inquiries for space.

“To try and accommodate the interest, we are relocating and upsizing some retailers to best utilise the space we have within the centre.

“Muffin Break has made an application to the landlord to move to L16, and in order for this to be considered, the first step is to apply for a building warrant.

“Once approved, we can then take their application forward.

“We are also in discussions with the current occupiers within L16 (Menkind) to again, relocate within the centre.”

The Overgate’s biggest unit, the former Debenhams, is being transformed into a Frasers department store.

An opening date has still to be confirmed.

The Courier previously revealed that retail tycoon Mike Ashley, who owns Frasers and the Overgate, has links to various vacant units in Dundee.