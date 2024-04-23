Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay

The event is being organised by Dundee DJ collective Le Freak & Friends.

By Andrew Robson
The David Anderson Marina in Newport.
The David Anderson Marina in Newport. Image: Le Freak and Friends

A Euro 2024 fan zone is being planned on the banks of the River Tay in Newport.

Dundee-based DJ collective Le Freak and Friends are behind the event at the David Anderson Marina for Scotland’s opening game against hosts Germany.

The organisers are promising an “exciting atmosphere” with food trucks selling Scottish and German cuisine.

The fan zone will also feature a big screen and a bar – subject to Fife Council approval.

The event will run from 5.30pm until 10.30pm on Friday June 14.

‘Fun day’ planned at Newport fan zone for Scotland Euro 2024 opener

A spokesperson said: “It’ll be a fun day for the whole family to gather, cheer on Scotland, and experience the electric energy we’re known for.

“Added to all that, the setting is one of the most beautiful you will get to watch the game on a big screen.”

Tickets for the Newport fan zone – which are available online – cost £15 for adults and £10 for youths aged 13-17.

Children under 12 go free with an adult.

The event poster for the Euro 2024 fanzone in Newport
The event poster. Image: Le Freak and Friends

Le Freak and Friends say proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

Several other fan zones are already being planned during the Euros.

That includes what could be Scotland’s largest fan zone at East End Park in Dunfermline.

Several are also planned in Dundee, including a fan park at Magdalen Green, while Casa bar will show games on a big screen.

