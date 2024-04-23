Plans for Euro 2024 fan zone in Newport on banks of River Tay

A Euro 2024 fan zone is being planned on the banks of the River Tay in Newport.

Dundee-based DJ collective Le Freak and Friends are behind the event at the David Anderson Marina for Scotland’s opening game against hosts Germany.

The organisers are promising an “exciting atmosphere” with food trucks selling Scottish and German cuisine.

The fan zone will also feature a big screen and a bar – subject to Fife Council approval.

The event will run from 5.30pm until 10.30pm on Friday June 14.

‘Fun day’ planned at Newport fan zone for Scotland Euro 2024 opener

A spokesperson said: “It’ll be a fun day for the whole family to gather, cheer on Scotland, and experience the electric energy we’re known for.

“Added to all that, the setting is one of the most beautiful you will get to watch the game on a big screen.”

Tickets for the Newport fan zone – which are available online – cost £15 for adults and £10 for youths aged 13-17.

Children under 12 go free with an adult.

Le Freak and Friends say proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

Several other fan zones are already being planned during the Euros.

That includes what could be Scotland’s largest fan zone at East End Park in Dunfermline.

Several are also planned in Dundee, including a fan park at Magdalen Green, while Casa bar will show games on a big screen.