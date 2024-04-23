Perth toy shop calls for public to back city centre shops after suffering ‘massive decline’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth toy shop calls for public to back city centre shops after suffering ‘massive decline’

"There's only so long businesses can hold out."

By Stephen Eighteen
Owner Karen Christie outside Fun Junction Toy Shop on High Street, Perth.
Owner Karen Christie wants the public to support city centre businesses such as Fun Junction. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a Perth city centre toy shop has called for the public to back independent city centre shops after suffering a “massive decline” in trade.

Karen Christie has run the Fun Junction Toy Shop for more than 20 years – the past 11 from premises in Old High Street.

The 66-year-old says she has just experienced her lowest ever Easter takings, in both Perth and Crieff, where she opened a branch around 15 years ago.

She has been forced to reduce opening hours from 10am to 4.30pm, having previously opened from 9.30am to 5pm.

This comes a year after closing on Sundays due to poor trade.

Owner of Fun Junction Toy Shop calls for public to go local

Karen has called on locals to support independent businesses such as hers before it is too late.

She told The Courier: “It’s very important we get the message across, but people need to support you for the right reasons.

“We’re not a charity. They need to shop here because they want to come in, and shop local.”

Inside the Fun Junction Toy Shop.
Fun Junction is packed full of toys. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

She has listed some reasons why it is better to shop at Fun Junction than order toys online.

“We want to encourage people to buy nice toys that children want to play with, and last, which is all good for the environment,” she said.

“We sell Lego at Lego prices, we sell Playmobile at Playmobile prices.

“We don’t increase our prices just because we have a bricks and mortar shop.

“There will always be someone there to try and sell it cheap.

“But we sell at the same prices these other companies do.

“We also have 20 years of expertise.

“If people come in looking for help, with the names and ages of their children, we can do a lot with them.

“We spend half an hour to 45 minutes helping them find products for each child.

“We are part of the community, and are here to help people to get out and about and have a chat with others.”

‘There’s only so long businesses can hold out’

Karen’s comments follow a Facebook post where she explained how dire her situation has become.

“This week has been by far the worst week sales and footfall wise we have had in Perth since moving from County Place 11 or so years ago,” she wrote.

An external view of the Perth toy shop.
The shop suffered a tough Easter. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“The Crieff shop hasn’t been any better.

“Everyone keeps being told that city centres are struggling but take it from us, there’s only so long businesses can hold out these days.

“Having spoken to other businesses in and out with the local area, we know that we are not the only shop feeling this.

“We have noticed a massive decline in after-school visits and we miss having children playing at the play tables.

“We understand money is tight just now but we urge people to spend what they can with the wonderful independent shops we have around us, or quite simply they won’t be there anymore.

“We don’t like being so negative but we can’t really tip toe around this anymore.”

Perth store ‘hit by minimum wage and parking prices’

The family business also provides full-time employment for Karen’s two daughters – Jenny, 38, and Joanna, 31.

“The shops are their lives,” Karen added.

“You get a bit downhearted when you stand in a shop and no one is coming in.

“It is a perfect storm.

“Parking prices went up last week, the council is struggling, the government putting up the minimum wage hasn’t helped.

“The weather has been atrocious – why would people go outside?

“Then you are fighting against Amazon. You do have to cut prices.

“It is not just us. We know a few shops that have shut and it is very sad. Cafes are not doing well.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy. Image: Jacqui Low/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Aberfeldy shooting: Numbers behind investigation into Brian Low’s murder revealed
Rattray High Street junction with Balmoral Road
Drivers face 17-mile journey between Blairgowrie and Rattray during roadworks
Alan Dewar at an early hearing in Peterhead Sheriff Court.
Killer's Perth Prison stalking trial deserted after prosecutors' blunder
Jill Fyffe had her nightly curfew altered so she could take her dog out each night. Image: Facebook
Curfew for Perth woman who blamed hypo attack for punching pensioner
Route 66 Car Wash in Arbroath.
Two people arrested after immigration raids in Arbroath and Perthshire
Ian Brown among members of Perth Rotary club
Obituary: Perth's 'Mr Badminton' Ian Brown devoted life to sport and city
classic cars driving into Crieff Hydro Hotel grounds
Best images from Perthshire classic cars tour
Police at Ropemakers Close in Perth city centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man, 32, taken to hospital after robbery in Perth
A85, near Auld Mart Road
Hunt for driver who fled scene of Perth crash
A woman with a helmet standing between two horses wearing bitless bridles.
Perthshire horsewoman says she was driven to suicide attempt by 'shooting parties' on neighbouring…
11

Conversation