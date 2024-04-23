Perth toy shop calls for public to back city centre shops after suffering ‘massive decline’

The owner of a Perth city centre toy shop has called for the public to back independent city centre shops after suffering a “massive decline” in trade.

Karen Christie has run the Fun Junction Toy Shop for more than 20 years – the past 11 from premises in Old High Street.

The 66-year-old says she has just experienced her lowest ever Easter takings, in both Perth and Crieff, where she opened a branch around 15 years ago.

She has been forced to reduce opening hours from 10am to 4.30pm, having previously opened from 9.30am to 5pm.

This comes a year after closing on Sundays due to poor trade.

Owner of Fun Junction Toy Shop calls for public to go local

Karen has called on locals to support independent businesses such as hers before it is too late.

She told The Courier: “It’s very important we get the message across, but people need to support you for the right reasons.

“We’re not a charity. They need to shop here because they want to come in, and shop local.”

She has listed some reasons why it is better to shop at Fun Junction than order toys online.

“We want to encourage people to buy nice toys that children want to play with, and last, which is all good for the environment,” she said.

“We sell Lego at Lego prices, we sell Playmobile at Playmobile prices.

“We don’t increase our prices just because we have a bricks and mortar shop.

“There will always be someone there to try and sell it cheap.

“But we sell at the same prices these other companies do.

“We also have 20 years of expertise.

“If people come in looking for help, with the names and ages of their children, we can do a lot with them.

“We spend half an hour to 45 minutes helping them find products for each child.

“We are part of the community, and are here to help people to get out and about and have a chat with others.”

‘There’s only so long businesses can hold out’

Karen’s comments follow a Facebook post where she explained how dire her situation has become.

“This week has been by far the worst week sales and footfall wise we have had in Perth since moving from County Place 11 or so years ago,” she wrote.

“The Crieff shop hasn’t been any better.

“Everyone keeps being told that city centres are struggling but take it from us, there’s only so long businesses can hold out these days.

“Having spoken to other businesses in and out with the local area, we know that we are not the only shop feeling this.

“We have noticed a massive decline in after-school visits and we miss having children playing at the play tables.

“We understand money is tight just now but we urge people to spend what they can with the wonderful independent shops we have around us, or quite simply they won’t be there anymore.

“We don’t like being so negative but we can’t really tip toe around this anymore.”

Perth store ‘hit by minimum wage and parking prices’

The family business also provides full-time employment for Karen’s two daughters – Jenny, 38, and Joanna, 31.

“The shops are their lives,” Karen added.

“You get a bit downhearted when you stand in a shop and no one is coming in.

“It is a perfect storm.

“Parking prices went up last week, the council is struggling, the government putting up the minimum wage hasn’t helped.

“The weather has been atrocious – why would people go outside?

“Then you are fighting against Amazon. You do have to cut prices.

“It is not just us. We know a few shops that have shut and it is very sad. Cafes are not doing well.”