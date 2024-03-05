Dundee set to have Euro 2024 fanzone catering for around 5,000 Scotland fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee set to have Euro 2024 fanzone catering for around 5,000 Scotland fans

A giant 48 square-metre screen could show Scotland in action in June.

By Alan Wilson
Members of 22A Events team at Dundee's Riverside
Members of 22A Events team at Dundee's Riverside. Image: Vikki Clark

Dundee is set to have its own Euro 2024 fanzone catering for around 5,000 Tartan Army supporters.

A giant 48 square-metre screen could show Scotland in action against hosts Germany and fellow group rivals Switzerland and Hungary at the championships in June.

Dundee-based company 22A Events has applied to the city council to hold three gala fan park events on the city’s western waterfront to coincide with Scotland’s group matches on June 14, 19 and 23.

Fans of all ages are being invited to enjoy all the football action on the screen, as well as pre-match entertainment by bands and DJs at the huge football pitches area bordering Dundee University’s sports ground at Riverside.

Families can also enjoy a funfair, street food, football skills challenges, face painting and bars.

Fanzone ‘with a difference’ on Magdalen Green

Scott Clark and Angus Robb of 22A Events say they are planning for a fanzone with a difference, as, in addition to the Scotland matches on the big screen, it will focus on families, mirroring the annual Westfest Big Sunday fun days at nearby Magdalen Green.

With that in mind, Scott and Angus have enlisted the help of several members of Westfest’s committee for the application process and hope to provide a similar experience for families, along with the international football on offer.

Dundee Westfest on Sunday, June 4 2023.
Magdalen Green already hosts Westfest every summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Angus said: “We actually put forward a proposal to the council for a fanzone at Slessor Gardens for the Euros in 2020 but that was scuppered by Covid.

“So we’re not new to the game and we’ve been working away for quite a while in the background.

“The idea is to have something like a mini-Westfest because we want as many families as possible to come along and enjoy the whole experience, rather than just be football fans watching for a couple of hours.

“Our preferred location is at the football pitches at Riverside as it lends itself to a gala fun day for fans of all ages.

“It’s great that stay-at-home Scottish fans can have an outdoor space to watch the football during the Euro 2024 in Germany.

“The gala fan park will be a vibrant and exciting outdoor space where Scottish supporters can gather, celebrate, and enjoy the tournament’s excitement for our national team’s three group stage matches, including the tournament opening game on Friday, June 14.

“We welcome all supporters and we’ll have German sausage, Hungarian goulash and Swiss cheese on offer!”

Activities galore as Scotland fans celebrate Euro 2024

Scott believes Magdalen Green is “a perfect setting in a central and accessible location” with “ample parking opposite where the carnival is normally sited.”

He added: “We have secured some of the best technology in the UK for the purpose with a 48-square-metre giant screen with an integrated PA and fold-out stage for pre-match entertainment and music.”

Magdalen Green is an ideal venue for the fanzone, say the organisers.

They are hoping to engage the services of one of the local radio stations to broadcast live from the park.

An activities zone will include dedicated areas for interactive football-related games, beat the goalie, target challenges and skill competitions.

Local youth football clubs and both professional Dundee teams are being invited to have a presence with coaches onsite.

As well as bars, there will be food trucks and dining areas offering a wide variety of options, including traditional Scottish food and international dishes always where possible using local vendors.

There will be vendor booths selling official Scottish team merchandise and Euro 2024 memorabilia.

Ticket details will be announced soon.

Angus added: “There will be a nominal entry fee and primary school-age kids will go free.”

“All of it is subject to the licence being granted, but we have been working closely with the council on this and we believe our proposal has been well received by them.”

Councillor Lynne Short, the culture and sport spokesperson for Dundee City Council said she was delighted to see the event coming to Dundee this summer.

“Well done to the events team behind this and like the Scotland team we are right behind them.”

The news comes after The Courier revealed last month that the council was in talks with Dundee hotel Taypark House to host a Euro 2024 big-screen at Slessor Gardens.

