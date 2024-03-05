What is Hyrox and where can you do it in Dundee, Perth and Fife?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

What is Hyrox and where can you do it in Dundee, Perth and Fife?

Everything you need to know about the latest fitness craze taking the country by storm.

Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow.
Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow. Image: One Performance Centre.
By Debbie Clarke

You may have seen or heard of people taking part in the new fitness craze Hyrox which is sweeping the country.

It comes after a large national functional fitness race took place at the SEC Centre in Glasgow at the weekend.

Participants and teams from gyms across the country attended the popular two-day racing event which made its debut there last year.

But what is Hyrox, what does it involve and where can you do a Hyrox workout in Dundee, Perth and Fife?

Here is what we found out.

What is Hyrox?

Hyrox is a global fitness race and is described as a workout which is suitable for everyone, no matter what your fitness level is.

Participants compete in the exact same format.

The race starts with a 1 km run, followed by one functional movement, which repeats eight times, taking place in large indoor venues, creating a unique stadium like atmosphere for all participants.

The challenges cover your body’s full range of functional movements, while the running means you’re getting a cardio workout added in too.

Hyrox was initially launched in Germany in 2017 and has since gone on to quickly establish itself as one of the fastest growing fitness sports in the world with events already in 11 countries.

How is Hyrox different to CrossFit?

Hyrox exercises have been selected because they are safe and simple to perform.

This allows the race to be more accessible for the average gym goer.

While CrossFit workouts typically involve more complex and advanced movements that take lots of practice to master technique.

What’s involved in Hyrox?

Hyrox works your whole body, combining running and functional workout stations to push, pull and squat you to the limit.

Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow.
Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hydrox in Glasgow. Image: One Performance Centre, Perth.

The workout stations include:

SkiErg
Participants complete 1000m on the SkiErg.

The SkiErg is a  is a ski machine that offers a full-body workout helping to improve endurance and strengthen your muscles.

It targets the arm, shoulder and core muscles and is a great full-body workout.

Sled push

Those taking part do a 50m sled push, it targets your lower body.

Sled pull
This is similar to a sled push, but backwards – so it involves lots of work for your back, biceps, glutes and core.

Burpee broad jumps
The Hyrox Burpee Broad Jump is a combo move: a traditional burpee followed by a forward leap. This is done repeatedly until you cover a distance of 80m.

Rowing
Hyrox participants row for 1000m and it marks the start of the second half of the race.

Farmer’s Carry

The Farmers Carry begins and ends with the removal/return of the kettlebells from the marked area next to the start/finish line. The athlete has to carry both kettlebells at all times while they move. Kettlebells must be carried with both arms extended. It targets the upper back, core, arms and grip, but will push every part of your body.

Sandbag lunges

Participants do lunges while carrying 10, 20 or 30 kilograms of sand their back. This one is good for strengthening the thighs and glutes.

Wall balls

The last exercise station is wall balls.

Members from One Performance Centre in Perth tackled the wall balls - the last station in the Hyrox workout.
Wall balls is the last station in the Hyrox workout. Image: One Performance Centre, Perth.

The Hyrox workout finishes off with the squatting and throwing of 100 wall balls.

What are the benefits?

One Performance Centre in Perth, which is owned by Adam Cameron and Stephen Brown, is the only Hyrox-affiliated gym in Tayside.

Adam explained why it has become so popular: “All ages, shapes, sizes and fitness levels can do Hyrox – this is why it has really taken off,” he said.

“It is very accessible to the general public.

“My own mother actually did it and she is 62 years old!

“We had over 40 members from our gym going along to the Glasgow event at the weekend and this is our second time taking part.

“Hyrox has become huge very quickly and it’s only going to get bigger. This is why we became an affiliated gym because we could see the potential of it.”

Adam said they started offering Hyrox at the Inchcape Place facility six months ago and they now run six 45-minute classes a week.

He said taking part in the classes not only improves people’s fitness levels but everyone trains as a group together – making it a social activity and building friendships.

Members from One Performance Centre gym taking part in Hyrox in Glasgow. Image: One Performance Centre, Perth

Adam added: “At the event in Glasgow we didn’t have one person who didn’t finish it. People who didn’t think they could do it trained hard and they got it done.

“There was such a buzz afterwards. I would recommend people come along and give one of classes a go.”

Where can you do Hyrox in Dundee, Perth and Fife?

There are a network of Hyrox Partner Gyms across the country.

This includes the only one in Tayside at One Performance Centre in Perth.

In Fife there are three gyms offering Hyrox – one in Methil and two in Dunfermline.

They are: Fiona Livingstone Fitness, based at 162-164 Wellesley Road, Methil; SCX Fitness, Pitreavie Sport and Soccer Centre in Dunfermline and Pilmuir Fitness 10, Pilmuir Street, Dunfermline.

More from Health & Wellbeing

Carnoustie bodybuilder John Craig working out.
Carnoustie bodybuilder with 44k social media followers reveals dark side of being an influencer
Sharri, 35, was diagnosed with autism last year.
Perthshire admin faces up to adult autism diagnosis: 'I am now grieving the life…
Sandra Ramsay founded Angus mental health charity Reach Across, following the death of her son Ross.
Arbroath mum keeps her son's memory alive through mental health charity - as hundreds…
Perth Royal Infirmary
Insiders fear NHS Tayside budget cuts could leave Perth Royal Infirmary future at risk
3
With Scottish Dental Implants, seeing a dentist for regular check-ups will be affordable.
Get a full dental check-up for only £9.99
Olha Makarova, 17, and Wendy Maltman, president of Dundee Rotary. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee Rotary 'guardian angel' helps Monifieth Ukraine teenager overcome horrors of war
Stirling student Abbie Bonnyman has recovered from the eating disorder anorexia.
Stirling student Abbie's anorexia journey: 'Recovery is literally the scariest thing'
Allistair McCaw visited Dundee for the fourth time recently.
Fail often, learn - and lock your phone away! Dundonians learn from world sports…
Woman sitting on the sofa with her head in her hands. She is a victim of online fraud.
Raising awareness of harm for the people of Fife
New The Adventure Show presenter Calum Maclean who lives in Aberfeldy. Image: Richard Else
Aberfeldy’s Calum Maclean has gone from wild swimming star to BBC Adventure Show presenter