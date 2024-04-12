Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola on coming to terms with ‘cruel’ MND diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola on coming to terms with ‘cruel’ MND diagnosis

Nicola says being diagnosed with the incurable neurological condition was like 'being hit by a train'.

Dunblane breast cancer survivor Nicola McFarlane opens up about coming to terms with MND diagnosis.
Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

When Nicola McFarlane was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 she bravely decided to have a mastectomy so she wouldn’t have to worry about the cancer coming back in her remaining breast.

But little did the 47-year-old from Dunblane know that it wouldn’t be cancer she would need to worry about ten years later.

Last May Nicola was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

MND is a rare condition that damages the nervous system over time, resulting in difficulties walking, speaking and breathing as the condition progresses.

And the project manager confesses the diagnosis was a cruel blow.

“It was honestly like getting hit by a train,” she says.

“When I was given the diagnosis I was like ‘no I can’t have that, how can I have motor neurone disease?’

“My partner Paul, 54, was with me and he was in tears. I just kept looking at him apologising.

Dunblane cancer survivor Nicola McFarlane opens up about coming to terms with MND diagnosis.
Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

“We were just in deep, deep shock.

“To be given this news felt especially cruel because I was at a stage in my life when things were really looking up for me.

“It was horrendous.”

She added: “Of all the things I had ever worried about in my life, MND was definitely not on the list.”

What were Nicola’s MND symptoms?

In November 2022 Nicola started to get a ‘tingling sensation’ in her body.

But she put it down to the stress of learning a new job and drinking too much caffeine.

Nicola had recently started a new job as a project manager for global engineering consultancy company Mott McDonald.

“It was like tiny little twitches I would get all over my body and I would notice them more at night,” she recalls.

“My eyelids twitched for about two weeks solid.

“I also noticed I would very occasionally have a very slight lisp.”

She also felt very tired but was still running 10ks and horse-riding, which was a life-long passion.

Nicola was a keen runner. Image: Nicola McFarlane

However, it was the impact on her hands which started to concern her.

“During the winter of 2022 I noticed that when my hands got cold they didn’t work very well.”

Nicola assumed it might be arthritis.

But at the start of 2023, Nicola started to notice some muscle wastage on her hands.

“On both hands under my thumb, the muscle had wasted away.”

MND diagnosis

It was the issues with her hands which prompted her to see her doctor.

“My GP was really perplexed.

“She ended up calling neurology and got me an urgent appointment.”

Before she saw the neurologist, Nicola had been googling all her symptoms and MND had come up.

Nicola was diagnosed with MND last year.
Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

But she hoped she might be wrong.

“Two weeks later when I went to see the neurologist at Forth Valley Royal Hospital he examined me and looked at my hands.

“Within ten minutes, he said: ‘You must be very afraid. What do you think this is?’

“I said ‘I think it is motor neurone disease.’ And he said: ‘I’m really sorry, but I think you are right.'”

Nicola’s cancer battle

The heart-breaking diagnosis came a decade after Nicola was diagnosed with early stage breast cancer.

In 2014, she discovered a lump in her left breast and it was recommended she have a mastectomy to treat it.

As both her parents had died from cancer, she decided to lessen her risk of the disease coming back.

“I chose to have a double mastectomy because both my parents died from cancer in their 50s,” she explains.

“I didn’t want to spend the rest of my life worrying about the cancer coming back in my remaining breast so I wanted to reduce my risk.”

Nicola continued: “To be honest I thought if anything, I would die of cancer.

“I never ever saw myself having a neurological disorder. I didn’t see this coming at all.”

Learning to cope with having MND

Nicola knew that in order to cope with having MND, she would have to accept her diagnosis.

But initially she found it very difficult.

“I had one day a week where I just couldn’t get out of bed – I just felt completely mentally overwhelmed,” she says.

“I would wake up and the first thing I would think was ‘I’m terminal’. It just felt very, very cruel.

“At the start I definitely had these ‘why me’ moments.

“But as time goes on, I started to accept it more because I have no choice ultimately.”

Being inspired by Doddie Weir

Around a month after her diagnosis, Nicola was worrying about the impact MND would have on her life.

But she found inspiration in reading about Scottish rugby player and MND sufferer George ‘Doddie’ Weir, who died in 2022.

Nicola was inspired by Scottish rugby legend and MND campaigner Doddie Weir. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

In 2017 he revealed his diagnosis and set up the charity My Nam5’s Doddie Foundation that year.

Nicola says: “Reading about Doddie and everything he achieved helped me massively.

“I remember there was this one thing he said: ‘This is the hand of cards I’ve been dealt and I’ve just got to crack on with it’.

“That really struck a chord with me.

“I didn’t want to be an angry misery for the people around me.”

Nicola also met a friend who has lived with MND for ten years and he gave her a lot of advice about how to cope.

And she also joined an online group called ‘Patients United to end MND’ which has also provided support.

MND diagnosis impact on relationship

Nicola and her partner Paul van Baardwijk, who works as a computer programmer, had been friends for a while before becoming involved romantically in December 2022 – five months before her diagnosis.

Nicola with her partner Paul.
Image: Nicola McFarlane.

“I have told him many many times that he doesn’t have to stay around for what’s to come.

“I have told him this is my nightmare, it doesn’t have to be yours.

“But he has never once, not even slightly, waivered.

“And even when I ask him: ‘Are you not afraid of the future?’

“He just says: ‘We’ll deal with it when it happens.

“He is amazing.”

However, Nicola admitted that having the disease has really affected her self-esteem.

“I’ve always been fit and active so it’s a massive identity change.

“When I met Paul I was really active – I was horse-riding, climbing Munros, wild swimming and running.

Nicola loved horses and enjoyed horse-riding before her MND diagnosis. Image: Nicola McFarlane.

“And now I am not that physically able which has been very difficult to come to terms with.

“But he doesn’t see me any differently, which is lovely.”

Making memories together

After her diagnosis, Nicola and Paul decided to start making special memories.

This includes having holidays abroad to Florence, Spain and Paris and renovating their house in Dunblane.

“Paul’s also never been to New York so that’s our next plan and then New Zealand – where he is originally from.”

And as Nicola is no longer able to own and ride horses, she and Paul have now fostered two five-month old sausage dogs which has given her a new lease of life.

‘Taking each day as it comes’

Now Nicola is just taking each day as it comes and trying to focus on the positive, which isn’t always easy.

“The internet is full of people in the last stages of MND and I really dwell on those images,” she said.

“But I think like Doddie says I just need to crack on with today and worry about tomorrow when it comes.

“I could spend every day thinking I’m going to die.

Nicola has been learning to cope with MND. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson

“Or I can say do you know what I’m alive today, I’m walking and breathing – let’s just make the most of it.”

Conversation