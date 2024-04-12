New Dundee Firewater bar set to open within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

New Dundee Firewater bar set to open within weeks

The music bar on Seagate will feature a nightclub area.

By Ben MacDonald
The new Firewater bar in Dundee.
The new Firewater bar in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

A new music Dundee bar is set to open within weeks.

Firewater is expanding from Glasgow into Dundee with a new venue in the old Industry nightclub on Seagate.

Work has been taking place in recent months to transform the site, which now features the Firewater branding.

Lisa Macdonald, who will run both the Dundee and Glasgow bars, told The Courier: “We’re still a few weeks away but I’m hopeful we’ll see the doors open around May 1.”

Firewater Dundee bar undergoes full refit ahead of opening

The building, which has been empty since before the Covid pandemic, has undergone a full refit since the plans emerged a year ago.

Lisa said: “We’ve had to give the place a full rip-out and rewiring.

“There was no air conditioning system and the toilets needed sorting out too.

“It’s been such a big job that we’re still unable to provide a concrete date for when we will open.

“For now, we’re still progressing with getting the place looking the way we want it.”

Firewater is set to open on Seagate
Firewater is set to open in May. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
The old Industry nightclub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Lisa says the Dundee bar will be open seven days a week, compared to the Glasgow branch, which is only open for five.

She added: “We’re going to have a mezzanine level which will serve as the nightclub, as well as a first floor.

“We hope to be open in time for Dundee Dance Event (on May 5-6).

“It’s not really our scene so we won’t have any DJs performing but hope to welcome anyone who is out during the day.”

It comes as Wagamama prepares to move into Dundee with its first restaurant in the city.

Conversation