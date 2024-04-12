New Dundee Firewater bar set to open within weeks

A new music Dundee bar is set to open within weeks.

Firewater is expanding from Glasgow into Dundee with a new venue in the old Industry nightclub on Seagate.

Work has been taking place in recent months to transform the site, which now features the Firewater branding.

Lisa Macdonald, who will run both the Dundee and Glasgow bars, told The Courier: “We’re still a few weeks away but I’m hopeful we’ll see the doors open around May 1.”

Firewater Dundee bar undergoes full refit ahead of opening

The building, which has been empty since before the Covid pandemic, has undergone a full refit since the plans emerged a year ago.

Lisa said: “We’ve had to give the place a full rip-out and rewiring.

“There was no air conditioning system and the toilets needed sorting out too.

“It’s been such a big job that we’re still unable to provide a concrete date for when we will open.

“For now, we’re still progressing with getting the place looking the way we want it.”

Lisa says the Dundee bar will be open seven days a week, compared to the Glasgow branch, which is only open for five.

She added: “We’re going to have a mezzanine level which will serve as the nightclub, as well as a first floor.

“We hope to be open in time for Dundee Dance Event (on May 5-6).

“It’s not really our scene so we won’t have any DJs performing but hope to welcome anyone who is out during the day.”

