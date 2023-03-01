Popular Glasgow bar Firewater eyes Dundee move

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A popular Glasgow bar could be set to open a new venue in Dundee.

Bosses at Firewater are eyeing up a move to the former Industry nightclub site on Seagate.

The owners of the bar, on Glasgow’s famous Sauchiehall Street, have lodged an application with Dundee City Council for the proposed new bar.

The application, submitted by Wickenburg Ltd, seeks to change the existing signage on the building.

If approved, the current Industry sign will be removed and replaced with illuminated letters spelling out Firewater ahead of a potential opening later in the year.

No further information is given in the application, and the owners have so far declined to comment on the proposals.

Firewater has been a fixture in Glasgow for more than two decades and regularly hosts rock and and indie club nights.

It attracts a rating of three out of five stars from more than 90 reviews on TripAdvisor.

In 2021 the bar launched a plea for support in a “desperate” effort to keep its doors open following the Covid-19 lockdowns.

The plans for Dundee are its first outside of Scotland’s biggest city.

Previous plans controversial

The Firewater plans come three years after a controversial application to turn Industry into a lapdancing bar was lodged with the local authority.

The proposals were met with concern from locals, other businesses and church leaders who claimed such a venue would degrade the area.

The plans for the lapdancing club never progressed and the nightclub has lain empty since before the pandemic.