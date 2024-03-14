Wagamama eyes summer opening as Dundee restaurant plans take step forward

Wagamama could be open in Dundee by summer as its restaurant plans take a step forward.

Proposals to take over the former Mozza pizza restaurant site on Whitehall Street were unveiled by the firm earlier this year.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council seeking approval for an alcohol licence – which was approved by councillors at a committee meeting on Thursday.

And at the same meeting, the Asian-inspired chain confirmed they hoped to start trading in a matter of months.

Wagamama representative Audrey Ferry, said: “A building warrant application for the changes (to the old Mozza site) was validated February 22.

“The premises is closed at present and they won’t be trading until the building warrant process has been completed.

“It’s anticipated they might be ready by the end of July.”

New restaurant will rejuvenate area

The chain needs full planning permission to make changes to the inside of the restaurant.

According to plans lodged by the company, seats will be spread across two floors, with 84 on the ground floor and 44 on a mezzanine.

The approved licence will also allow them sell alcohol with their meals and takeaways from Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm.

The firm already has outlets across Scotland – including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

The opening would be a boost to the area, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee City Centre.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, more than 23% of the units are currently empty.

It comes as The Courier has launched Dundee Matters – which aims to drive conversation about the future of the city centre.