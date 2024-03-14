Wagamama eyes summer opening as Dundee restaurant plans take step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Wagamama eyes summer opening as Dundee restaurant plans take step forward

Proposals to take over the former Mozza pizza restaurant site on Whitehall Street were unveiled by the firm earlier this year. 

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
How Wagamama may look on Whitehall Street
How the new Dundee Wagamama restaurant would look, according to the plans lodged with the council. Image: Bradley Architecture

Wagamama could be open in Dundee by summer as its restaurant plans take a step forward.

Proposals to take over the former Mozza pizza restaurant site on Whitehall Street were unveiled by the firm earlier this year.

An application was lodged with Dundee City Council seeking approval for an alcohol  licence – which was approved by councillors at a committee meeting on Thursday.

And at the same meeting, the Asian-inspired chain confirmed they hoped to start trading in a matter of months.

Wagamama representative Audrey Ferry, said: “A building warrant application for the changes (to the old Mozza site) was validated February 22.

“The premises is closed at present and they won’t be trading until the building warrant process has been completed.

“It’s anticipated they might be ready by the end of July.”

New restaurant will rejuvenate area

The chain needs full planning permission to make changes to the inside of the restaurant.

According to plans lodged by the company, seats will be spread across two floors, with 84 on the ground floor and 44 on a mezzanine.

The approved licence will also allow them sell alcohol with their meals and takeaways from Monday to Sunday 10am to 10pm.

Inside Aberdeen's Wagamama.
Dundee’s Wagamama could look similar to Aberdeen’s recently renovated one. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The firm already has outlets across Scotland – including in Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Livingston.

The opening would be a boost to the area, which has one of the highest vacancy rates in Dundee City Centre.

According to The Courier’s high street tracker, more than 23% of the units are currently empty.

It comes as The Courier has launched Dundee Matters – which aims to drive conversation about the future of the city centre.

More from Dundee

Shoezone in Dundee.
Readers react as Shoezone in set to depart from 'dying' Dundee city centre
The Broughty Ferry RNLI donations container pictured, intact on the left, and after it was stolen, on the right.
Donations container stolen from Broughty Ferry lifeboat station for second time
A composite image showing a headshot of professor Brian Cox and some of those who attended his Horizons tour show in Dundee.
PICTURES: Professor Brian Cox takes Dundee on space odyssey with Horizons show
Hilltown Court, Dundee.
Man, 48, in hospital after emergency response at Hilltown multi
The empty Arnold Clark showroom and forecourt on East Dock Street. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Former Dundee Arnold Clark showroom put on market as car retailer seeks £125k a…
Food and drink journalist Joanna Bremner with a pint of Guinness this St Patrick's Day.
The best 6 Dundee pubs to visit for a St Patrick's Day pint of…
Crash at Dundee's Dalkeith Road.
Calls for traffic calming after car crashes into garden wall in Dundee
Bayan Alhasani and Nawal Abusultan.
Couple from Gaza who found love in Dundee trying to rescue family
Staff at Shoezone in Dundee confirmed it is closing. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Shoezone in Dundee to close as store announces sale
Asda Milton of Craigie.
Dundee shoplift lout banned from Asda and Sainsbury's for five years

Conversation