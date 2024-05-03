Police descend on Dundee taxi rank after ‘big commotion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police descend on Dundee taxi rank after ‘big commotion’

Three police units were called to the scene on Friday afternoon.

By James Simpson
Members of the public detained a man. Image: Supplied
Members of the public detained a man. Image: Supplied

A taxi rank was thrown into chaos after a disturbance in Dundee city centre this afternoon.

Several police vans descended on the taxi rank on Courier Place/ Panmure Street at around 3:40pm.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he witnessed three men detaining another male before the police arrived, at around 3:20pm.

Police at the junction of Euclid Crescent and Panmure Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A man was placed into a police van. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “There was a big commotion at the rank.

“Three chaps appeared to be restraining another lad on the floor before the police arrived.

“There was three units at the scene at around 3.40pm.

“One taxi driver was giving a statement to the cops.”

A shocked passerby said a man was placed into an awaiting police van before a taxi driver was seen giving a statement.

Dispute at Dundee taxi rank sparks police response

Another man said: “I saw the guy getting put in the back of the police van.

“As you can imagine everyone was filming it.

“It appears to have been a dispute at the rank which has escalated.

“The street was packed because Dundee High School was just coming out as well.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Conversation