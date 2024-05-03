Police descend on Dundee taxi rank after ‘big commotion’

A taxi rank was thrown into chaos after a disturbance in Dundee city centre this afternoon.

Several police vans descended on the taxi rank on Courier Place/ Panmure Street at around 3:40pm.

One man, who did not wish to be named, said he witnessed three men detaining another male before the police arrived, at around 3:20pm.

He said: “There was a big commotion at the rank.

“Three chaps appeared to be restraining another lad on the floor before the police arrived.

“There was three units at the scene at around 3.40pm.

“One taxi driver was giving a statement to the cops.”

A shocked passerby said a man was placed into an awaiting police van before a taxi driver was seen giving a statement.

Another man said: “I saw the guy getting put in the back of the police van.

“As you can imagine everyone was filming it.

“It appears to have been a dispute at the rank which has escalated.

“The street was packed because Dundee High School was just coming out as well.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.