Forfar Domino’s serves up 30 new jobs as town outlet opens

Tayside’s newest Domino’s pizza outlet has opened its Forfar doors.

And the businessman behind the Castle Street branch says he’s delighted to be bringing 30 new jobs to the town with the £350,000 investment.

The shop served its first customers on Thursday night.

Last August, Angus councillors approved planning permission for the vacant outlet.

It was previously a Blockbuster video store and charity shop.

But the premises had lain empty since Covid.

Businessman’s growing Domino’s empire in Dundee and Angus

It is the latest addition to businessman Henry Dawes’ franchise empire in Dundee and Angus.

His five current Domino’s outlets have a £7.5 million turnover and serve up 600,000 pizzas each year.

Mr Dawes, who grew up in Broughty Ferry, said: “We had a soft opening on Thursday night and it did really well.

“We want to make sure everyone gets the best service they can.

“The shop is working well and I think we are in for a busy weekend, especially with Bonfest up the road in Kirriemuir.”

His initial plans provoked controversy since the new branch is next door to Forfar’s long-established Dino’s takeaway.

But Mr Dawes previously said he hoped the venture would be good for both businesses.

“I think Domino’s is a great addition to the street,” he said.

“And the better the street looks the more chance there is of other businesses coming in to reinvigorate the units which are still empty.

“We’re looking at around 30 jobs here, split fairly evenly between in-store and drivers.

“It took us a little longer than we anticipated to open but we’re delighted to be in Forfar now.”

He is also working on his next Angus Domino’s in Carnoustie.

Angus Council approved the planning application for a vacant High Street shop in February.