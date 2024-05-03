Forfar Domino’s serves up 30 new jobs as town outlet opens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar Domino’s serves up 30 new jobs as town outlet opens

Tayside businessman Henry Dawes has opened the latest £350,000 outlet in his pizza franchise chain on Castle Street in Forfar.

By Graham Brown
The new Domino's on Castle Street in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson
The new Domino's on Castle Street in Forfar. Image: DC Thomson

Tayside’s newest Domino’s pizza outlet has opened its Forfar doors.

And the businessman behind the Castle Street branch says he’s delighted to be bringing 30 new jobs to the town with the £350,000 investment.

The shop served its first customers on Thursday night.

Last August, Angus councillors approved planning permission for the vacant outlet.

It was previously a Blockbuster video store and charity shop.

But the premises had lain empty since Covid.

Businessman’s growing Domino’s empire in Dundee and Angus

It is the latest addition to businessman Henry Dawes’ franchise empire in Dundee and Angus.

His five current Domino’s outlets have a £7.5 million turnover and serve up 600,000 pizzas each year.

Mr Dawes, who grew up in Broughty Ferry, said: “We had a soft opening on Thursday night and it did really well.

“We want to make sure everyone gets the best service they can.

“The shop is working well and I think we are in for a busy weekend, especially with Bonfest up the road in Kirriemuir.”

Domino's Forfar staff on opening night.
Forfar Domino’s staff on opening night. Image: Supplied

His initial plans provoked controversy since the new branch is next door to Forfar’s long-established Dino’s takeaway.

But Mr Dawes previously said he hoped the venture would be good for both businesses.

“I think Domino’s is a great addition to the street,” he said.

“And the better the street looks the more chance there is of other businesses coming in to reinvigorate the units which are still empty.

“We’re looking at around 30 jobs here, split fairly evenly between in-store and drivers.

“It took us a little longer than we anticipated to open but we’re delighted to be in Forfar now.”

He is also working on his next Angus Domino’s in Carnoustie.

Angus Council approved the planning application for a vacant High Street shop in February.

