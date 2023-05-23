Forfar pizza wars get spicy as Domino’s waits on planning decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Forfar pizza wars get spicy as Domino’s waits on planning decision

The global giant wants to create a new outlet next door to one of Forfar's most popular independent takeaways.

By Graham Brown
The one-time Blockbuster video store is directly next door to Dino's takeaway in Forfar. Image: Google.

Domino’s bid to grab a slice of the action in Forfar is heading towards crunch time.

The world’s largest pizza company is believed to be behind a bid to set up right next door to a town centre rival.

It wants to convert the one-time Blockbuster video store into its first Forfar outlet.

The empty former Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland charity shop sits next to Dino’s takeaway.

Domino’s has not officially commented on its plan for the Castle Street shop.

The firm previously abandoned an appeal against refusal to convert a former grocery store on St James Road.

Determination deadline passed

Angus Council set a target date earlier this month to determine the application, but no decision has been made.

The council’s environmental health unit said an odour risk assessment submitted for the scheme was based on outdated DEFRA guidance.

In response, Glasgow-based agents lodged updated noise and odour control reports.

The application will be determined in due course.

Local opinion divided over Forfar bid by Domino’s

It has generated a mix of local comments.

Businessman Umar Ahmed, of Best Wishes card shop, a few doors away, said: “We all know what the cost of living has caused our businesses, forcing us to pay more to run them.

“This would be a huge blow for all the other family-run takeaways in the town.

“It would be shameful to open up next to an already established and well-run family business.

“It would only cause problems and wouldn’t be good for them.

“If the council allows a huge company like this one into the high street, it is not fair for local businesses.

“We want to encourage local businesses to thrive in the centre, not suffer.”

Domino’s previously set its sights on an empty shop in St James Road, Forfar. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson.

Another objector, Pat Carter, said: “Forfar has a large number of takeaway businesses and I do not see the need for two similar-type businesses being situated next door to each other.

“The small car park in Myre Road is owned and run by the local authority and has three parking bays and four disabled parking bays.

“On-street parking in Castle Street is limited.

“Deliveries via the front of the premises are impractical on account of its location on this very busy street.

“Deliveries would, I assume, be via this small car park.

“Extra deliveries will create further inconvenience.”

But Charlie Khan wants to see the world-famous name in Forfar.

“This would be a wonderful addition to the town and help create lots of employment for the local people of the town,” he commented.

“Dominos is a quality pizza franchise and a lot of local people will be glad to finally be able to try the excellent pizzas.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]