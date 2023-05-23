Forfar pizza wars get spicy as Domino’s waits on planning decision

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Domino’s bid to grab a slice of the action in Forfar is heading towards crunch time.

The world’s largest pizza company is believed to be behind a bid to set up right next door to a town centre rival.

It wants to convert the one-time Blockbuster video store into its first Forfar outlet.

The empty former Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland charity shop sits next to Dino’s takeaway.

Domino’s has not officially commented on its plan for the Castle Street shop.

The firm previously abandoned an appeal against refusal to convert a former grocery store on St James Road.

Determination deadline passed

Angus Council set a target date earlier this month to determine the application, but no decision has been made.

The council’s environmental health unit said an odour risk assessment submitted for the scheme was based on outdated DEFRA guidance.

In response, Glasgow-based agents lodged updated noise and odour control reports.

The application will be determined in due course.

Local opinion divided over Forfar bid by Domino’s

It has generated a mix of local comments.

Businessman Umar Ahmed, of Best Wishes card shop, a few doors away, said: “We all know what the cost of living has caused our businesses, forcing us to pay more to run them.

“This would be a huge blow for all the other family-run takeaways in the town.

“It would be shameful to open up next to an already established and well-run family business.

“It would only cause problems and wouldn’t be good for them.

“If the council allows a huge company like this one into the high street, it is not fair for local businesses.

“We want to encourage local businesses to thrive in the centre, not suffer.”

Another objector, Pat Carter, said: “Forfar has a large number of takeaway businesses and I do not see the need for two similar-type businesses being situated next door to each other.

“The small car park in Myre Road is owned and run by the local authority and has three parking bays and four disabled parking bays.

“On-street parking in Castle Street is limited.

“Deliveries via the front of the premises are impractical on account of its location on this very busy street.

“Deliveries would, I assume, be via this small car park.

“Extra deliveries will create further inconvenience.”

But Charlie Khan wants to see the world-famous name in Forfar.

“This would be a wonderful addition to the town and help create lots of employment for the local people of the town,” he commented.

“Dominos is a quality pizza franchise and a lot of local people will be glad to finally be able to try the excellent pizzas.”