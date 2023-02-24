Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pizza chain Domino’s has dropped its plan to convert a former Forfar convenience store into its next Angus outlet.

The company had its eyes on the one-time St James Road Mace store.

But it faced a battle for planning permission after Angus Council officials said the site was unsuitable.

Bid rejected

In October, the authority’s planning department refused the application under delegated powers.

The council’s own environmental health department opposed the proposal.

The shop is surrounded houses and they feared that even with a hi-tech odour extraction system, smells from the pizza parlour would affect neighbours.

Nearby residents also objected.

They said the street is already a traffic nightmare and allowing a takeaway would only add to the problems.

The delegated refusal left Domino’s with the option of an appeal to the council’s development management review committee.

It is made up of five councillors who consider any challenges to delegated decisions.

Review request dropped

The committee met on Thursday and had been due to consider the Domino’s appeal.

But members were told the review application had been withdrawn.

It now remains to be seen whether the pizza chain will continue its interest in setting up a Forfar branch.

The company has been asked for comment but is yet to confirm its plans.

Domino’s has other Angus outlets in Arbroath and Montrose.