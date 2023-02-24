Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Domino’s shelve Forfar outlet appeal

By Graham Brown
February 24 2023, 5.55am
Domino's abandoned their Forfar planning appeal. Image: Google
Domino's abandoned their Forfar planning appeal. Image: Google

Pizza chain Domino’s has dropped its plan to convert a former Forfar convenience store into its next Angus outlet.

The company had its eyes on the one-time St James Road Mace store.

But it faced a battle for planning permission after Angus Council officials said the site was unsuitable.

Bid rejected

In October, the authority’s planning department refused the application under delegated powers.

The council’s own environmental health department opposed the proposal.

The shop is surrounded houses and they feared that even with a hi-tech odour extraction system, smells from the pizza parlour would affect neighbours.

St James Road shop Forfar
The St James Road shop is close to housing. Image: Graham Brown/DCT Media

Nearby residents also objected.

They said the street is already a traffic nightmare and allowing a takeaway would only add to the problems.

The delegated refusal left Domino’s with the option of an appeal to the council’s development management review committee.

It is made up of five councillors who consider any challenges to delegated decisions.

Review request dropped

The committee met on Thursday and had been due to consider the Domino’s appeal.

But members were told the review application had been withdrawn.

It now remains to be seen whether the pizza chain will continue its interest in setting up a Forfar branch.

The company has been asked for comment but is yet to confirm its plans.

Domino’s has other Angus outlets in Arbroath and Montrose.

