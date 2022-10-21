Domino no-no: Planners dish up refusal for pizza giant’s Forfar plan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pizza giant Domino’s hopes of setting up its first Forfar outlet have been blocked.

The takeaway and delivery chain wanted to turn a former shop on the town’s St James Road into its latest Angus branch.

But the idea brought a host of local objections.

And Angus Council planning officials have now rejected the bid under delegated powers.

What Domino’s planned

The St James Road shop was previously a busy Mace store.

It served the Viewmount, Gallowshade and Glens housing estates.

But it has been closed for some time.

The Domino’s application was lodged with Angus Council by Glasgow-based Joup Property Ltd in December 2021.

It showed the pizza firm’s branding on the outside of the shop.

Interior plans included a double stack oven and cut table/hot rack towards the front of the shop, with a public counter and customer waiting area.

An office, wash area, WC and two stores were to be sited towards the rear of the building.

Local concerns

There were a number of local objections to the plan.

People living nearby said the street is already a busy road at all times of the day.

Although there is space outside the shop, there were concerns the takeaway would add to parking and road safety worries.

And some residents raised fears around noise, litter and odour.

Resident Scott Monro said: “This is already an excessively busy road, as traffic seems to avoid going through the town centre and utilises St James Road.

“It is utilised by a large volume of articulated lorries and farm vehicles at all times of the day and night.

“This can cause blockages on an already busy street.

“There is not enough parking space at the location to accommodate the additional vehicles that it will attract, both customers and delivery drivers.”

Domino’s has other Angus outlets in Arbroath and Montrose.

The company has been asked for a comment on the Forfar refusal.

It could appeal the decision to the council’s development management review committee.