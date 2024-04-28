Great pictures as 136-year-old Brechin Photographic Society brings shutter down on successful season

Brechin Photographic Society members took in the sights of Montrose to round off their latest busy season.

The camera club is one of the oldest in Scotland, dating back to 1888.

It still has a strong membership, but is always looking for new members whether novice or experienced.

And it rounded off the latest programme with a photo walk round Montrose before the end-of-season prize presentation in the George Hotel.

“We have weekly meetings from September to April in St Andrews Church hall in Brechin,” said a club spokesperson.

Members come from throughout Angus for the programme of competitions, talks, workshops and outings.

“Stewart Dodd from Dundee came to Brechin to give a comprehensive and constructive appraisal of all the prints and digital images submitted for the image of the year competitions,” said the club.

“With a wide range of subjects and a high standard of entries it wasn’t an easy task.”

Club news and details can be found at www.brechinphotographicsociety.com

A selection of the top Brechin Photographic Society images from season 2023/24.