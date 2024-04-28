Great pictures as 136-year-old Brechin Photographic Society brings shutter down on successful season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as 136-year-old Brechin Photographic Society brings shutter down on successful season

The Brechin camera club was formed in 1888 and is one of the oldest in Scotland.

By Graham Brown
Contemplation by Anne May was the mono print of the year. Image: BPS
Contemplation by Anne May was the mono print of the year. Image: BPS

Brechin Photographic Society members took in the sights of Montrose to round off their latest busy season.

The camera club is one of the oldest in Scotland, dating back to 1888.

It still has a strong membership, but is always looking for new members whether novice or experienced.

And it rounded off the latest programme with a photo walk round Montrose before the end-of-season prize presentation in the George Hotel.

“We have weekly meetings from September to April in St Andrews Church hall in Brechin,” said a club spokesperson.

Brechin Photographic Society endo of season awards.
BPS members at the end of season gathering. Image: BPS

Members come from throughout Angus for the programme of competitions, talks, workshops and outings.

“Stewart Dodd from Dundee came to Brechin to give a comprehensive and constructive appraisal of all the prints and digital images submitted for the image of the year competitions,” said the club.

“With a wide range of subjects and a high standard of entries it wasn’t an easy task.”
Club news and details can be found at www.brechinphotographicsociety.com

A selection of the top Brechin Photographic Society images from season 2023/24.

Brechin Photo Society endo of season award winners.
Digital Image of the Year – Wipe Out by Chris Twyman.
A flying swallow was one of the top shots in Brechin Photo Society's annual competition.
Colour Print of the Year – Swallow Swoop by Anne May
Brechin Photographic Society annual awards presentation.
King of the Jungle by Steve Tucker.
A sparrowhawk devouring a pigeon.
Plucking the Pigeon by James Anderson.
St Paul's Cathedral in London.
St Paul’s Triptych by Chamila Brieske
Churchyard walk in Montrose, Angus.
Chamila Brieske captured a churchyard walk on the end of season outing.

