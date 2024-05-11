Family remember “remarkable” Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family remember “remarkable” Angus centenarian Nora Meek who died two weeks after 100th birthday

Montrose-born Leonora Meek was joined by relatives from Australia and Canada for her 100th birthday party at an Angus care home.

By Graham Brown
Leonora Meek on her 100th birthday with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (left) and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark. Image: Lunan Court Care Home
Leonora Meek on her 100th birthday with Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (left) and Depute Angus Provost Linda Clark. Image: Lunan Court Care Home

In her own inimitable style, Leonora Meek partied away to celebrate the 100th birthday milestone she always told her family she would reach.

And those loved ones travelled across the globe to make sure they were in an Arbroath care home to share the joyous day with their “remarkable” Nora.

Then – as she had also often told them she would do – the smart, talented and far-travelled Angus lass slipped peacefully away just two weeks’ later.

So in Canada, Australia and Arbroath’s Lunan Court Care Home it is those wonderful memories of sharing April 19 with such a special figure that have helped soften the grief of her May 3 passing.

Stepdaughter Linda Jones, from Canada, said: “She was truly a remarkable lady.

“She definitely wanted to make her 100th birthday and she always said she would “just go” after achieving it – and that is just what she did.”

Beach-loving youngster

Leonora, known to all her friends as Nora, was born in Montrose on April 19 1924.

In her early years, she visited the town beach every single day.

She started her career as a nurse, working in a local hospital in Leavesden after moving south.

Nora was happily married three times. She moved to Egypt with her first husband.

And with her third husband, Charlie – the love of her life and Linda’s dad – Nora travelled all over the world.

Linda said: “They used to come to Canada to visit us every September.

“They loved the September weather as it wasn’t too hot but it was usually nice and sunny.

“They did come one Christmas as they wanted a white Christmas but…there was no snow that year.

“So we all went to bed Christmas Eve and woke up in the morning to the most beautiful snow fall and we were all so excited.”

Nora had one brother, Douglas, who frequently used to come home to Angus.

His family from Australia were at the 100th birthday celebration; nephew Colin, great niece Cas and great-great nephew Thomas.

Arbroath centenarian Leonora Meek
Leonora with her 100th birthday card from King Charles. Image: Lunan Court

Linda added: “Nora was extremely smart and entered many competitions on the television and met quite a few stars.

“She often won and loved attending these programs, and dad loved going with her.”

As an accomplished seamstress she made many wedding dresses for local brides in Arbroath.

And she ran a fancy dress business and had a shop in Commerce Street, making all the costumes herself.

She was also costume mistress for the Montrose Operatic Society.

Nora’s eye-of-the-needle skills also made her a formidable darts player.

Every milestone celebrated in style

Linda said: “Dad and Nora married in April 1984 and celebrated their Pearl Wedding together.

“They actually made 34 years together until dad died in 2018.

“Every major wedding anniversary, like their Silver Wedding, was always celebrated in style with some sort of party.”

And she said the Lunan Court centenary celebration had been a delight.

It began with a morning glass of champagne before the delivery of the King’s congratulatory card.

But Nora also received another 150 cards including greetings from children at Ladyloan Primary School and Little Leapers Nursery School.

Leonora Meek of Arbroath celebrates her 100th birthday.
Family from across the world raise a glass to beloved Nora. Image: Lunan Court

Family and friends enjoyed entertainment from her favourite band, Lochnagar.

“Nora absolutely loved her 100th birthday day surrounded by family and friends,” said Linda.

“Her party in the evening was attended by around 50 guests and she stayed for over one-and-a-half hours – having her final “dance” with my cousin Jim Spence and surrounded by everyone attending.

“She had a wonderful and varied life and thankfully died peacefully and without pain.”
Nora had been at Lunan Court since 2023.

Ursula Scheider, manager of the HC-One Scotland care home said: “We were all so thrilled to share such a special day with her and her loved ones.”

Leonora Meek’s funeral is at Parkgrove Crematorium, Friockheim on Wednesday May 15 at 11.30am.

