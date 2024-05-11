Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Former Dundee player tells jury he was victim of bungled carjacking

Footballer Luke Strachan said Derek Alland and another man forced him from his car but could not start it and ran off.

By Gordon Currie
Luke Strachan
Former Dundee player Luke Strachan told the jury he was the victim of a carjacking in the city. Image: SNS.

A former Dundee player has told a jury he had to run to a neighbour’s home for safety after being the victim of a carjacking outside his waterfront flat.

Luke Strachan – grandson of former Scotland manager and Dundee FC technical director Gordon Strachan – said he was forced by a duo with a weapon to flee from his VW Golf.

Mr Strachan, who was 19 and playing for the Dens Park side at the time, said he had arrived home and was sitting in the car checking his phone when a stranger appeared at his door.

He told the jury at Dundee Sheriff Court: “A man approached my driver’s side door.

“The window was open a little bit and the man asked ‘can I get a lift?’

“I said ‘no, sorry, I’ve just come back and I’m going in for the night.’

“They pulled the door of the car open and demanded I get out. I was scared.”

Struggle

Mr Strachan said there was “a bit of a struggle” as the man tried to pull him from the car by his clothes.

“He kept trying to pull harder.

“I didn’t originally see the second person to start with but they came into view from around the back of my car.

Luke Strachan
Luke Strachan leaves court.

“The other person came round the side after I was refusing to leave the car.

“He pulled the handle of something out of his big jacket and said ‘get out’.

“At that point I thought it was best just to get out the car to avoid anything else.

“I got straight out of the car. The keys were left in the car.

Car trouble

Mr Strachan, now 23, told the jury: “There were neighbours across the street who were watching what was going on.

“They shouted at me to come inside their flat – I assumed for my own safety.

“It was just a group of boys. I was not that familiar with them, but had seen them in passing.

“We watched them trying to take my car. They got inside my car.

“It appeared that they couldn’t work the handbrake of my car.

“The car was trying to move backwards out of the space but it wasn’t actually going anywhere.

“I had seen the car revving and trying to push back.

“The boys were on the phone to police and shouted down to the two men in my car that the police were on their way.

“It looked like they accepted they couldn’t drive the car and got out then and ran off.”

Allegations denied

Mr Strachan, who is currently playing at Brechin City – on loan from Cove Rangers – said he identified accused Derek Alland from a book of police mugshots.

He identified Alland in the dock as the first man to approach his car in Thorter Row in Dundee’s City Quay area on October 28 2020.

Derek Alland
Accused Derek Alland. Image: Facebook pic.

The court was told the two men – one of whom was wearing a snood over his face – ran  off and witnesses described Alland as wearing a parka.

Alland, 29, of Seagate, Dundee, denies assaulting Luke Strachan by seizing his body and pulling him out of a motor car and robbing him of the vehicle.

The trial, before Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith, continues.

Mr Strachan, who described himself in evidence as a professional footballer, is the son of Celtic first team coach, former Dundee player, Gavin Strachan.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Michael Green
Former Fife Tory councillor put on Sex Offenders Register
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Pervert chef and cocaine driver
Melissa White at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee driver left carer with life-threatening injuries after dragging her 10 metres along road
Arbroath McDonald's
Angus child rapist who molested girl after McDonald’s trips said: ‘I’m a monster’
David Norman at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus Audi driver was almost six times over limit on inter-town booze run
Boguslaw Lach
Man admits smashing Dunfermline Sheriff Court windows with mallet
John Rowlands appeared at Perth Sheriff Court via videolink. Image: Facebook.
‘Don’t lie, he’s upstairs’ - Child gives away Dundee thug’s hiding place to police…
Jack Thomson
Fife driver banned for 'full speed' Perthshire junction crash that injured three
Cupar sex offender David Adamson hoarded some of the worst child abuse images ever seen by Tayside Police Division's cyber crime unit.
Serial sex offender from Cupar finally jailed after mobile phone breach
Broughty Ferry art dealer Sandro Paladini.
Broughty Ferry art dealer forgery charges dropped