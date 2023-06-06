Former Dundee kid Luke Strachan joins Cove Rangers after Dens release

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Dundee kid Luke Strachan has teamed up with ex-Dens boss Paul Hartley at Cove Rangers.

The 22-year-old grandson of Dark Blues technical director Gordon Strachan was released by Dundee last week.

And League One new boys Cove have moved quickly to snap up the youngster on a two-year deal.

Strachan made one first-team appearance for the Dark Blues last season in a Challenge Cup victory at The New Saints.

He then spent the second half of last season on loan at Alloa in League One, helping them to a play-off spot.

‘Big impact’

And Hartley is looking for the left-back to make a “big impact” next season.

The Cove boss said: “He is versatile, which will be important to us, and he is a player I feel can make a big impact at Cove.

“I watched him a few times last season and liked what I saw, and I believe he will fit nicely into the squad we’re putting together.

“He is full of energy, he has pace, and is keen to learn.”

Strachan, whose father Gavin also played for Dundee, added: “I played a fair bit of football in the division last season, so I feel I know it well, and I’m hopeful that will help both me and the team.

“As soon as the manager spoke to me, I had a good feeling, I liked what I heard.

“I’m really pleased to be part of what will be an exciting time for the club as they move towards full-time football.”

