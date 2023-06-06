Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee boss Tony Docherty is starting to build – finding a goalscorer is his big summer test

Early signs are positive but the Dark Blues will struggle to survive in the Premiership unless the markedly improve their firepower options says our Dundee FC writer

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at the club's Gardyne Campus facility. Image: SNS.
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at the club's Gardyne Campus facility. Image: SNS.
By George Cran

Things are finally moving for Dundee.

There is still a fair bit of time before the ball comes out again after its summer break.

But the early days of new boss Tony Docherty’s squad-building plans have taken shape.

By the start of last week they had enough players to field a five-a-side team.

Now they can – almost – put out an XI, though it would require Harry Sharp or Adam Legzdins playing outfield.

Small steps.

Departures

Players have left, some I’d have preferred to see stay.

Losing Ryan Sweeney was a blow, your captain departing will always leave a void.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee's title win. Image: SNS
Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee’s title win. Image: SNS

But I wasn’t surprised given the other two members of the ‘leadership group’ last season – Legzdins and Cammy Kerr – had signed up quickly and he hadn’t.

Sweeney and Lee Ashcroft were strong last season, not given enough credit in my book, and with the pacey Tyler French to come back alongside the experience of Joe Shaughnessy there would be some decent options for Docherty to work with.

But already Shaughnessy will fill that void. Another centre-back option is needed but there’s some breathing room on that front.

Goals

It’s further up the field where I am more concerned.

I’ve always rated Alex Jakubiak and he showed his quality last season after finally shrugging off the injuries. I thought he could make the step up.

Ideally I’d have kept Paul McMullan as well – Dundee had the opportunity to do that but chose not to.

His pace brought a huge amount to their attack.

Dundee's Josh Mulligan takes on Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee’s Josh Mulligan signed a new two-year deal at Dens Park. Image: SNS.

But the Dark Blues have kept their young exciting talent and that’s extremely encouraging.

Lyall Cameron, Josh Mulligan and Luke McCowan all signing up bodes well.

The big question to answer right now is where the goals come from.

Zak Rudden is the only striker on the books and has two Premiership goals to his name.

There is ability there but is yet to show he can be the man to rely on for goals in the top flight.

Yes, it is early days but the top Premiership scorers in the current Dundee squad are Shaughnessy on 11 and Ashcroft on five.

Lessons of 2021/22

As I say, there is still loads and loads of time to sort that out.

But it’s a big early test for Docherty in his first summer – the quality of striker he’s able to get in the door between now and the start of the league season.

Leigh Griffiths and Jason Cummings during their time together at Dundee. Image: SNS.

A big part of Dundee’s last Premiership season fell down because of an inability to find the net on a regular basis.

Danny Mullen was top scorer with seven. McCowan was next with four.

The gamble on Leigh Griffiths proved a failure and Jason Cummings wasn’t the man for the moment then either.

This will be a completely different Dundee with a different manager.

But the basic challenge remains the same – score more goals than the opposition on a regular basis.

Finding the right goalscorer is a major test in Docherty’s first summer as boss.

