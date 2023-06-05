Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ryan Sweeney turns down improved Dundee contract and leaves Premiership new boys

The defender captained the Dark Blues to the Championship title but has decided his future lies elsewhere

By George Cran
Ryan Sweeney has left Dundee after his contract came to an end. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Dundee’s title-winning captain Ryan Sweeney has left the Dens Park club.

Like many of the first-team squad, the 26-year-old’s contract expired this summer.

However, Dundee have revealed he has turned down an improved offer to extend his two-year stay.

Sweeney says the club “will always hold a special place in my family’s heart” but has decided his future lies elsewhere.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international arrived at Dens Park in 2021 after leaving Mansfield Town.

Ryan Sweeney lifts the Championship trophy after Dundee’s title win. Image: SNS

He played 38 times in his first season but couldn’t prevent the club’s relegation from the Premiership.

The following season he was made club captain after the departure of Charlie Adam and led Dundee to the Championship title.

In all, he made 82 appearances and scored eight goals for the club.

‘Greatest moment in football’

Sweeney told the club website: “I want to say the biggest thank you to Dundee Football Club for the memories I have made in my two years here.

“To be part of a title-winning squad was an incredible feeling.

“To be named captain and to lift a trophy for this great football club is something I will cherish for the rest of my life and was my greatest moment in football to date.

Ryan Sweeney shows the Championship trophy to Dundee fans. Image: Alan Richardson

“My biggest thank you goes to the supporters who stuck by us through thick and thin.

“Seeing the numbers turn up at Dens and then away from home was something myself and the boys appreciated every week.

“The turnout at the town hall in the rain was unbelievable to witness.

“Dundee will always hold a special place in my family’s heart. My son attended his first ever game and Dundee will always be his first football shirt!

“I want to wish Tony, the boys and all the supporters every success for the future.”

