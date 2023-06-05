Ryan Sweeney turns down improved Dundee contract and leaves Premiership new boys

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s title-winning captain Ryan Sweeney has left the Dens Park club.

Like many of the first-team squad, the 26-year-old’s contract expired this summer.

However, Dundee have revealed he has turned down an improved offer to extend his two-year stay.

Sweeney says the club “will always hold a special place in my family’s heart” but has decided his future lies elsewhere.

The former Republic of Ireland U/21 international arrived at Dens Park in 2021 after leaving Mansfield Town.

He played 38 times in his first season but couldn’t prevent the club’s relegation from the Premiership.

The following season he was made club captain after the departure of Charlie Adam and led Dundee to the Championship title.

In all, he made 82 appearances and scored eight goals for the club.

‘Greatest moment in football’

Sweeney told the club website: “I want to say the biggest thank you to Dundee Football Club for the memories I have made in my two years here.

“To be part of a title-winning squad was an incredible feeling.

“To be named captain and to lift a trophy for this great football club is something I will cherish for the rest of my life and was my greatest moment in football to date.

“My biggest thank you goes to the supporters who stuck by us through thick and thin.

“Seeing the numbers turn up at Dens and then away from home was something myself and the boys appreciated every week.

“The turnout at the town hall in the rain was unbelievable to witness.

“Dundee will always hold a special place in my family’s heart. My son attended his first ever game and Dundee will always be his first football shirt!

“I want to wish Tony, the boys and all the supporters every success for the future.”

Thank you @DundeeFC. It was an honour to captain the football club and lifting the trophy on the final day is something I will cherish for the rest of my life. I will always keep a close eye out for the Dee. Good luck for the future 👊🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/GoSUVsAuDT — Ryan Sweeney (@RyanSweeney97_) June 5, 2023