8 players Jim Goodwin could target for Dundee United after Mark Ogren transfer tease

Dundee United intend to sign several players that boss Jim Goodwin has personal knowledge of.

That was the message owner Mark Ogren delivered in front of United fans eager to see how the Irishman’s Tannadice revolution will take shape.

Goodwin will take the lead on recruitment this summer, as confirmed by Ogren during a meeting with supporters group representatives last Wednesday.

And, while there is no guarantee Goodwin will sign players he has previously coached — it is possible to have plenty of information about a target without having worked directly with them — there are plenty of plausible reunions.

Here, Courier Sport analyses a few of those.

Charles Dunne

United are seeking to rebuild their backline.

And Dunne would tick plenty of boxes if he could be convinced to drop into the Scottish Championship for the first time in his career.

Recently released by St Mirren, the 30-year-old boasts vast experience — more than 250 appearances north and south of the border — and possesses plenty of pace at centre-half; something the Tangerines have lacked for too long.

Today Mr Charles Dunne (@C_Dunne3) stood before a jury of his peers. The jury has reached it's verdict… pic.twitter.com/JjzCEhb47D — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) January 17, 2023

Dunne, a former firm favourite at Motherwell and Ireland under-21 international, was signed for the Buddies by Goodwin and went on to enjoy 60 outings.

Connor Shields

Going back to Goodwin’s first job in management at Alloa Athletic, the Irishman worked with a promising, fresh-faced Connor Shields.

Goodwin signed the youngster on loan from Sunderland and afforded him the opportunity to shine in the Scottish Championship, notching three goals in 34 outings after being deployed as a wide attacker.

ICYMI – Here's Connor Shields' strike to make it two for Queen's Park… #BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/LYw6vAWn1R — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) May 5, 2023

Shields has since earned a move to the Premiership — joining Motherwell in 2021 after stints with Aldershot and Queen of the South — but has found regular starts hard to come by at Fir Park.

He spent the second half of last term on loan with Queen’s Park, having attracted interest from United’s city rivals Dundee.

Should he be made available this summer, particularly on loan (he is contracted to the Steelmen until 2024), then Shields would be a known proposition for Goodwin.

Jon Obika

A physical, experienced presence in attack, and a player who was vital to Goodwin’s St Mirren side.

The current United gaffer signed the big Englishman from Oxford in the summer of 2019 and he would prove to be a mainstay in their subsequent survival in the Premiership, scoring the winner against Hearts to ultimately secure safety.

Obika notched 20 goals for the Paisley side before joining Morecambe in 2021.

He briefly returned to Scottish football in February, signing on loan for Motherwell, and is now a free agent after being released by cash-strapped Morecambe.

Although 32 years of age, Goodwin may decide Obika has plenty to give in the second tier of Scottish football.

Richard Tait

Like Dunne, Richard Tait is a former Motherwell defender who went on to thrive at St Mirren — and is also a free agent after being released last month.

He endured an injury-hit 2022/23 campaign with the Buddies, failing to feature between October and May after undergoing groin surgery. However, the versatile stopper made a cathartic comeback on the last day of the season against Rangers.

Tough-tackling Tait made a total of 87 appearances for the Paisley outfit and was a regular under Goodwin.

He has also turned out for Tamworth, Cambridge United and Grimsby.

Marley Watkins

A reported target for United as recently as January. Could the Terrors rekindle that interest as they seek to bolster a thin attacking pool?

The former Inverness and Barnsley man became accustomed to the role of super-sub last season, being reliably utilised from the bench.

However, he only scored one goal for the Reds last term — ironically, against Goodwin’s Tangerines at Tannadice in March.

Another player whose deal expires this month and, having been a bit-part player in the Granite City, will seek to be a key man at his next club.

Dylan McGeouch

McGeouch, who worked under Goodwin at Aberdeen, is fresh from a super stint with League One side Forest Green Rovers, working under former Dundee United hero Duncan Ferguson.

⏪ When a young Dylan McGeouch went for a light jog at Celtic Park…#TBT | @CelticFC pic.twitter.com/MvJwKM19Uy — SPFL (@spfl) January 20, 2022

Despite only joining FGR in November — and proving unable to halt their inexorable slide to relegation — he was named the club’s player of the year following a string of impressive outings in the engine room.

He played 26 times in six months and firmly grasped his career lifeline, proving his fitness and quality.

Still only 30 years of age and a Scottish Championship winner with Hibernian, McGeouch is a free agent.

Matty Kennedy

A familiar face in Tayside following two successful seasons with St Johnstone, Kennedy is out of contract this summer after three years at Pittodrie.

A regular under Goodwin with the Reds, the Northern Ireland international became a forgotten man following the appointment of Barry Robson, last making a competitive appearance on February 18.

⏪ ⚽ Matty Kennedy scored this brilliant free-kick in our last game with Killie.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/TcRuFKboZ6 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 6, 2023

Still only 28 years of age, and having made close to 100 appearances for Aberdeen, he is likely to be in demand this summer and would take some convincing to ply his trade in the Championship — even IF Goodwin could make an inviting offer.

Connor McLennan

An undoubted talent, it appears like that McLennan will seek to fulfil it elsewhere.

The former Scotland under-21 internationalist has made a laudable 108 appearances for Aberdeen after emerging through the club’s youth ranks — but has ultimately failed to cement a regular starting berth.

The talented forward spent last season on loan at St Johnstone, scoring once in 27 outings.

Now 23 years of age and out of contract, there will be no shortage of suitors for his signature.