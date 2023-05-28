Jim Goodwin makes blunt ‘rip up your contract’ offer to relegated Dundee United players as Ryan Edwards’ fate is confirmed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jim Goodwin has offered to “rip up” the contract of any Dundee United player who doesn’t fancy a campaign in the Championship.

The Tangerines boss saw his side officially relegated from the top-flight on Sunday following a 3-2 defeat against Motherwell.

While the visitors showed flashes of inspiration in attack, rippling the net through Jamie McGrath and Steven Fletcher, the familiar defensive failing were plain to see as Kevin van Veen, Blair Spittal and Max Johnston scored for the hosts.

Although the likes of Ryan Edwards, Peter Pawlett, Ian Harkes and Liam Smith are all out of contract next month, United have a core of established senior talent with deals until at least 2024.

However, Goodwin has vowed to be amenable if any of his players would like a summer switch.

“I need a group of players who want to be here next season,” said Goodwin candidly. “That’s the bottom line. I said that to the boys after the game.

“There is a high percentage of the squad who are still under contract, with 12 months left.

“I made it clear to them, that if they don’t want to be here or they don’t fancy playing in the Scottish Championship, then just let me know. I’ll not be difficult to deal with. If they think they can go and get something better, then no bother.

“Come and see me and we’ll rip up the contract and send them on their way.

“What I do need is a group of players who will fight tooth and nail to ensure this club bounces back.”

“Too nice”

And Goodwin, who landed a two-year extension to his deal despite United’s relegation, has clear priorities as he seeks to rebuild the Tannadice squad in his own image.

“It’s not a case of me throwing players under the bus or anything — they are one of the nicest groups of players that I have worked with,” continued Goodwin. “That pretty much sums it up…too nice.

“They are lovely footballers; technically very good. But you have to do both sides of the game, regardless of what level you are at. We haven’t done that well enough.”

Ryan Edwards leaves United

Indeed, Goodwin felt the reverse in North Lanarkshire was their campaign in microcosm after another ropey showing at the back.

United ended the season having conceded 70 Premiership goals; a rate of 1.8 per game.

“It has been a disastrous season defensively,” added Goodwin. “That’s something I know I need to look at. I need to bring in the right type of defenders — who enjoy the art of defending and put their bodies on the line.

“That’s my first port of call.”

United captain Ryan Edwards did not even make the match-day squad for Sunday’s defeat and Goodwin confirmed that he will depart the club when his contract expires.

He added: “I had a conversation with Ryan and he won’t be offered a new deal.”