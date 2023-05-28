Niall Horan reveals travel nightmare ahead of Big Weekend in Dundee – and teases Scottish tour date

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop star Niall Horan says a transatlantic travel nightmare almost derailed his appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The former One Direction singer was second top of the bill on Sunday night ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s headline slot.

But as his set kicked off, the 29-year-old lifted the lid on his struggles to get back to the UK from the US, issues that led to him pulling out of a golf promotional event in St Andrews that morning.

‘No way I’d miss this’

Niall – who shared an embrace on stage with pal Lewis during his performance of Heaven – said: “I just got here two hours ago and I was meant to be here yesterday.

“We were doing a festival in America [Boston]. There was a problem with the engine so we got stuck there.

“We had to drive across America, get a flight, then get another flight…tour bus from Manchester.

“We finally made it. There was no way I was going to miss this.”

He also teased fans over a potential Scottish date on his world tour next year, saying there had been a “commotion online” over the absence of a gig on these shores.

Niall, who thrilled fans with a rendition of One Direction’s Story of My Life, said: “Don’t worry, it’s a tactic! Look at the dates, see where the gap is…there might be a Scottish one.

“How could I not?”