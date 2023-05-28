Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Niall Horan reveals travel nightmare ahead of Big Weekend in Dundee – and teases Scottish tour date

The former One Direction singer was second top of the bill on Sunday night ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s headline slot.

By Laura Devlin
Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi at Big Weekend. Image: Dave Hogan/Shutterstock.

Pop star Niall Horan says a transatlantic travel nightmare almost derailed his appearance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

But as his set kicked off, the 29-year-old lifted the lid on his struggles to get back to the UK from the US, issues that led to him pulling out of a golf promotional event in St Andrews that morning.

‘No way I’d miss this’

Niall – who shared an embrace on stage with pal Lewis during his performance of Heaven – said: “I just got here two hours ago and I was meant to be here yesterday.

“We were doing a festival in America [Boston]. There was a problem with the engine so we got stuck there.

“We had to drive across America, get a flight, then get another flight…tour bus from Manchester.

“We finally made it. There was no way I was going to miss this.”

He also teased fans over a potential Scottish date on his world tour next year, saying there had been a “commotion online” over the absence of a gig on these shores.

Niall, who thrilled fans with a rendition of One Direction’s Story of My Life, said: “Don’t worry, it’s a tactic! Look at the dates, see where the gap is…there might be a Scottish one.

“How could I not?”

