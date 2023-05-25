Pop superstar Harry Styles enjoys round of golf in St Andrews ahead of sell-out gigs

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pop star Harry Styles has been spotted playing a round of golf at St Andrews iconic Old Course.

The As It Was hitmaker was in the Fife town on Thursday ahead of his sell-out gigs at Murrayfield on Friday and Saturday.

The Grammy award winner was the centre of attention as he made his way round the 18-hole course and even took time to speak to some fans who came out for the occasion.

One onlooker said: “There’s lots of teenage girls about – he did a meet and greet thing with someone as well.

“There’s also a few paparazzi around as well.

“He hit a really good approach shot to the 18th green and was really unlucky with his put actually. It was just a wee bit short.”

The St Andrews Links also took to Twitter to welcome to star to the course.

Meet Me On The Fairway Great to welcome @Harry_Styles to the Home of Golf toady#TheHomeofGolf #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/QKG9L98Z0a — St Andrews Links (@TheHomeofGolf) May 25, 2023

Styles’ appearance in St Andrews comes ahead of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan’s headline slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee.

The Irishman, who is an avid golf fan himself, will play the main stage at Camperdown Park on Sunday.