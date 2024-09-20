Bid to fix flooding problems on A92 in north-east Fife during 4 weeks of roadworks

Four weeks of roadworks are set to take place in a bid to fix flooding problems on the A92 in north-east Fife.

The road regularly floods near Kilmany during bad weather.

It was forced to shut several times last October during heavy rainfall.

Roads agency Amey is now carrying out work on drainage north of Kilmany, near Wester Kinnear Farm.

The project will run for nearly four weeks, starting this Monday (September 23) and ending on October 18.

Temporary traffic lights during roadworks on A92 near Kilmany

Roadworks will be carried out between 8am and 6pm each day, with temporary traffic lights in place – starting at the Logie junction and ending at the eastbound layby.

The £205,000 project will involve the installation of new filter drains and headwalls.

Amey says the project is weather-dependent and work may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions deteriorate.