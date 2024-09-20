Bid to fix flooding problems on A92 in north-east Fife during 4 weeks of roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Bid to fix flooding problems on A92 in north-east Fife during 4 weeks of roadworks

Work will begin north of Kilmany on Monday.

By Chloe Burrell
A92 in north-east Fife.
The A92 in north-east Fife was closed due to flooding last year. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Four weeks of roadworks are set to take place in a bid to fix flooding problems on the A92 in north-east Fife.

The road regularly floods near Kilmany during bad weather.

It was forced to shut several times last October during heavy rainfall.

Roads agency Amey is now carrying out work on drainage north of Kilmany, near Wester Kinnear Farm.

The project will run for nearly four weeks, starting this Monday (September 23) and ending on October 18.

Temporary traffic lights during roadworks on A92 near Kilmany

Roadworks will be carried out between 8am and 6pm each day, with temporary traffic lights in place – starting at the Logie junction and ending at the eastbound layby.

The £205,000 project will involve the installation of new filter drains and headwalls.

Amey says the project is weather-dependent and work may be cancelled or rescheduled if conditions deteriorate.

