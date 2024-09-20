How Dundee could rake in £3.5m this season after Uefa bonus

Dundee are set to rake in a seven-figure Uefa windfall by the end of this season.

Celtic’s qualification for the Champions League group stage will see Uefa hand out solidarity payments to the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

MailOnline revealed seven top-flight sides, including the Dark Blues, are to land a big bonus from the European governing body.

That would see a £650,000 payment come in for Celtic’s qualification for the Champions League last season.

It’s understood that could rise to around £1m with two payments of around £500,000 to be received in February and June.

That will then be followed by a further payment that would stretch the total sum to around £2m paid to the Dens Park club before the end of the campaign.

That’s due to the new Champions League setup and a fresh broadcasting cycle, with payments from Uefa brought forward.

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell is expected to hold a meeting with club representatives later this month to firm up the exact figures.

£3.5 million

The bumper pay-out will be welcome at Dens Park after an expensive summer revamping the pitch at Dens Park.

But it’s not the only big sum that has headed Dundee’s way this season.

They have already sold star man Luke McCowan for £1 million to Celtic at the end of last month.

Also heading out on transfer deadline day was academy product Seb Lochhead, who joined Premier League Wolves.

That deal was worth £300,000 initially but could rise to around £500,000 with add-ons.

Combining this Uefa solidarity payment with just those two player sales will see Dundee rake in around £3.3m this season.

And adding in Saturday’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final could see more than £3.5m banked.

There will be shared gate receipts from the clash at Ibrox, with an extra £30,000 payment because the match against Rangers will be broadcast live on TV.

In addition, there is prize money of at least £100,000 for reaching the last eight.