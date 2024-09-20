Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach

Local licensing councillors said they were delighted to see Angus join the seaside sauna craze which has taken off in areas such as Fife.

By Graham Brown
A seaside sauna will be added to the view at Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
A seaside sauna will be added to the view at Monifieth beach. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus is set to get its first seaside sauna after councillors gave an enthusiastic response to a bid for one on Monifieth beach.

They hope Derrick Murdoch’s cabin could be the first of many along the Angus coast.

It’s a craze which has taken off in other areas, including Fife.

Mr Murdoch’s plan went before Angus civic licensing councillors since he requires a fixed pitch street trader licence for the venture.

The sauna will be located on the beach near Tayview caravan park at Monifieth seafront.

Pauline Matthews spoke on the applicant’s behalf about the project.

She said their own experience had fired the Angus idea.

“We went for a seaside sauna in Elie several months ago,” she said.

Elie seaside sauna
The view from Elie seaside sauna. Image: Suzanne Black

“They are popping up all over the country. And living in Monifieth we thought why isn’t there one on the Angus coast.

“We think it will be good for the health and wellbeing of Angus citizens.”

The sauna is due to arrive within the next few weeks. But the committee unanimously agreed to grant the licence once officials inspect the set-up and agree it is suitable.

Seaside sauna ‘fantastic’ idea

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “The applicant asked why can’t we have one of these in Angus, I’d be asking why we can’t have several of these.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic idea and much needed and welcomed.

“I’d also comment how glad I am to see people have a go at something.

“There’s no guarantees of success with this venture but we certainly shouldn’t be here to hinder you.”

Councillor Gavin Nicol added: “I think it’s a good project and they’ll make a great success of it.

“It should go ahead and if environmental health find it’s not suitable we can put the brakes on it.”

Fife has become Scotland’s seaside sauna hotspot.

There has been a wave of applications for local beaches.

And the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews plans to install a temporary unit on the edge of the West Sands when it hosts a global wellness summit next month.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Broughty Ferry beachfront.
Mystery as homes across Dundee, Angus and Fife shaken by huge 'bang'
A Stagecoach 73A bus
Tayside and Fife bus passenger fury at latest raft of 'technical issues'
The first anniversary of Storm Babet is less than a month away. Image: Paul Reid
Brechin warned Storm Babet recovery report will 'not bring answers' one year on
2
Fleur Baxter's bale art has been a hit in the heart of rural Angus. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The final straw: Angus Balesy Fleur Baxter hints at capping her fieldwork fun
The new 1,200-pupil secondary will open in 2025. Image: NORR Architects
£66.5m new Monifieth High on time and budget - but SQA exams 'pinch point'…
3
sam Sharma
Shop worker faces deportation after sex attack on girl, 14, in Dundee
Challenges facing new Angus leader Bill Duff include coastal erosion on the Montrose SNP councillor's doorstep. Image: Angus Council/DC Thomson
We put key issues facing Angus to new council leader Bill Duff – this…
3
The old steading on the approach to Ruthven will be demolished. Image: Google Maps
Green light for plans to 'double' size of Angus hamlet of Ruthven
The motorcycle seized by police in Barry. Image: Police Scotland/Facebook
Man, 26, charged after 'riding off-road bike on Angus streets'
Gairie Works sit opposite the Bon Scott statue in Kirrie. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Demolition bid for historic Gairie Works in heart of Kirriemuir
3

Conversation