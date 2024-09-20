Warm welcome for first Angus seaside sauna on Monifieth beach

Angus is set to get its first seaside sauna after councillors gave an enthusiastic response to a bid for one on Monifieth beach.

They hope Derrick Murdoch’s cabin could be the first of many along the Angus coast.

It’s a craze which has taken off in other areas, including Fife.

Mr Murdoch’s plan went before Angus civic licensing councillors since he requires a fixed pitch street trader licence for the venture.

The sauna will be located on the beach near Tayview caravan park at Monifieth seafront.

Pauline Matthews spoke on the applicant’s behalf about the project.

She said their own experience had fired the Angus idea.

“We went for a seaside sauna in Elie several months ago,” she said.

“They are popping up all over the country. And living in Monifieth we thought why isn’t there one on the Angus coast.

“We think it will be good for the health and wellbeing of Angus citizens.”

The sauna is due to arrive within the next few weeks. But the committee unanimously agreed to grant the licence once officials inspect the set-up and agree it is suitable.

Seaside sauna ‘fantastic’ idea

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “The applicant asked why can’t we have one of these in Angus, I’d be asking why we can’t have several of these.

“It’s an absolutely fantastic idea and much needed and welcomed.

“I’d also comment how glad I am to see people have a go at something.

“There’s no guarantees of success with this venture but we certainly shouldn’t be here to hinder you.”

Councillor Gavin Nicol added: “I think it’s a good project and they’ll make a great success of it.

“It should go ahead and if environmental health find it’s not suitable we can put the brakes on it.”

Fife has become Scotland’s seaside sauna hotspot.

There has been a wave of applications for local beaches.

And the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews plans to install a temporary unit on the edge of the West Sands when it hosts a global wellness summit next month.