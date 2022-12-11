Fife yoga teacher on the 5 wellbeing benefits of her mobile sauna

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Looking for a novel way to spend time with family and friends, in the run-up to Christmas?

Local yoga teacher Judith Dunlop, owner of Elie Seaside Sauna, says a sauna is the perfect way to prepare for the festive season.

So we asked her for her list of benefits you’ll get from giving it a try.

Judith tells us there are many wellbeing boosts. But what are they?

1. It could help if you can’t exercise

Judith explains: “The physiological responses to sauna use are remarkably similar to those experienced during moderate to vigorous intensity exercise.

“In fact, sauna use has been proposed as an alternative to exercise for people who are unable to engage in physical activity due to chronic disease, or physical limitations.”

“And I’ve heard people with joint issues or those suffering from a long covid that limits their ability to exercise, tell me how regular saunas benefit them,” Judith adds.

And if you have a higher level of fitness or are an athlete, a regular sauna use can help increase your stamina and endurance.

2. It’s good for your skin

Judith says: “You glow – your skin feels amazing.

“A sauna is a natural exfoliant.

“That blood flow and lymphatic circulation will effectively aid clean, smooth, nourished skin.”

“It is thought saunas may help undo some of the damage caused by sunlight and tanning beds, by increasing collagen and elastin, in a non-invasive way.”

Saunas, help manage sleep and restless leg syndrome, Judith adds.

3. It can release happy hormones

A wood-fire stove in the Elie Seaside Sauna heats the sauna to temperatures of 60 to 100 degrees.

Clad in Aspen, the wood exudes the aroma of sweet caramel when heated.

Judith says: “The process of sweating releases serotonin.

“If you’re with loved ones, you’ve also got oxytocin released.

“You can see it on people’s faces, they smile.”

And the changing temperatures of the toasty sauna coupled with a quick dip in the cold sea – if you’re brave enough to try it – are also known to have positive benefits.

“There is no need to remain in the water any longer than it takes to experience what is called the cold shock response,” stresses Judith.

“That is the jolt that your body feels when it is immersed in cold water.”

The dook gives you a rush of endorphins followed by the sauna’s serotonin boost.

4. It’s a positive way to be social

The calming effects of being in a sauna and the social benefits, can have a positive impact on regular sauna user’s mental, as well as physical, wellbeing, Judith explains.

She says: “A sauna is a safe place to many people.

“A place where they can talk. People are more inclined to be honest and open in a sauna. They share experiences, tell stories.

Individual seats on the bench tomorrow! Thursday 22nd at 5.00pm 🔥 £10 pp for 45 mins. Spots will be limited to 6 people 🌊 Posted by Elie Seaside Sauna on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

“In Elie Seaside Sauna, the added benefit is the natural environment.

“A floor to ceiling glass wall means you can gaze at the marram grass, as it blows in the wind, or the waves, as they roll in.”

5. It will help you switch off

It’s December and there are a million things to do and organise.

But taking time out by taking a sauna gives you the time to switch off.

Judith explains: “You are away from all other distractions, you cannot help but be in the moment.”

“Being in a sauna gives you freedom to think and peace to process, whatever it is that you need to process.

“It’s like a little happiness box.

“The grumpiest person goes in and comes out glowing, smiling and alert.”

Give it a try

Closing only for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Elie Seaside Sauna is offering sauna sessions on Christmas Eve, Hogmanay and New Year's Day.

Whilst saunas are highly sterile, healthy spaces, they may not suit everyone.

Please consult your doctor, if you have any concerns, before you book.