Fife yoga teacher on the 5 wellbeing benefits of her mobile sauna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife yoga teacher on the 5 wellbeing benefits of her mobile sauna

By Cara Forrester
December 11 2022, 5.53am
Judith Dunlop is a Fife yoga teacher who runs Elie Seaside Spa. Image: Judith Dunlop.
Judith Dunlop is a Fife yoga teacher who runs Elie Seaside Spa. Image: Judith Dunlop.

Looking for a novel way to spend time with family and friends, in the run-up to Christmas?

Local yoga teacher Judith Dunlop, owner of Elie Seaside Sauna, says a sauna is the perfect way to prepare for the festive season.

So we asked her for her list of benefits you’ll get from giving it a try.

Elie Beach sauna. Image: Suzanne Black Photography.

Judith tells us there are many wellbeing boosts. But what are they?

1. It could help if you can’t exercise

Judith explains: “The physiological responses to sauna use are remarkably similar to those experienced during moderate to vigorous intensity exercise.

“In fact, sauna use has been proposed as an alternative to exercise for people who are unable to engage in physical activity due to chronic disease, or physical limitations.”

Judith says a sauna can help those with conditions that can’t exercise. Image: Shutterstock.

“And I’ve heard people with joint issues or those suffering from a long covid that limits their ability to exercise, tell me how regular saunas benefit them,” Judith adds.

And if you have a higher level of fitness or are an athlete, a regular sauna use can help increase your stamina and endurance.

2. It’s good for your skin

Judith says: “You glow – your skin feels amazing.

“A sauna is a natural exfoliant.

“That blood flow and lymphatic circulation will effectively aid clean, smooth, nourished skin.”

Using saunas, like Elie Seaside Sauna, can help the skin. Image: Lina Hayes.

“It is thought saunas may help undo some of the damage caused by sunlight and tanning beds, by increasing collagen and elastin, in a non-invasive way.”

Saunas, help manage sleep and restless leg syndrome, Judith adds.

3. It can release happy hormones

A wood-fire stove in the Elie Seaside Sauna heats the sauna to temperatures of 60 to 100 degrees.

Clad in Aspen, the wood exudes the aroma of sweet caramel when heated.

Judith says: “The process of sweating releases serotonin.

“If you’re with loved ones, you’ve also got oxytocin released.

“You can see it on people’s faces, they smile.”

Are you brave enough for a quick dip? Image: Suzanne Black Photography.

And the changing temperatures of the toasty sauna coupled with a quick dip in the cold sea – if you’re brave enough to try it – are also known to have positive benefits.

“There is no need to remain in the water any longer than it takes to experience what is called the cold shock response,” stresses Judith.

“That is the jolt that your body feels when it is immersed in cold water.”

The dook gives you a rush of endorphins followed by the sauna’s serotonin boost.

4. It’s a positive way to be social

The calming effects of being in a sauna and the social benefits, can have a positive impact on regular sauna user’s mental, as well as physical, wellbeing, Judith explains.

She says: “A sauna is a safe place to many people.

“A place where they can talk. People are more inclined to be honest and open in a sauna. They share experiences, tell stories.

Individual seats on the bench tomorrow! Thursday 22nd at 5.00pm 🔥 £10 pp for 45 mins. Spots will be limited to 6 people 🌊

Posted by Elie Seaside Sauna on Wednesday, 21 September 2022

“In Elie Seaside Sauna, the added benefit is the natural environment.

“A floor to ceiling glass wall means you can gaze at the marram grass, as it blows in the wind, or the waves, as they roll in.”

5. It will help you switch off

It’s December and there are a million things to do and organise.

But taking time out by taking a sauna gives you the time to switch off.

Judith explains: “You are away from all other distractions, you cannot help but be in the moment.”

The view from Elie Seaside Sauna. Picture by Suzanne Black.

“Being in a sauna gives you freedom to think and peace to process, whatever it is that you need to process.

“It’s like a little happiness box.

“The grumpiest person goes in and comes out glowing, smiling and alert.”

Give it a try

Closing only for Christmas Day and Boxing Day, Elie Seaside Sauna is offering sauna sessions on Christmas Eve, Hogmanay and New Year’s Day. To book visit

Whilst saunas are highly sterile, healthy spaces, they may not suit everyone.

Please consult your doctor, if you have any concerns, before you book.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Donald Jenks with Cupar Explorer Scouts, doing repair works on the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in 2021. Image: Donald Jenks
New Year resolutions: 'Why wait until January 1 to make a change in your…
Lauren Burnison.
Local expert shares top tips for a happy, sober New Year
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Andy's Man Club Perth
Andy's Man Club's Alex on being bullied for his height and how a call…
Post Thumbnail
How will you score in our Christmas quiz?
Post Thumbnail
Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much - and what's your favourite?
Keren owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy. Image: Keren Brynes MacLean/DC Thomson.
Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter - and beat the…
Lisa with her mum Andrea, who passed away at just 51, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Fife daughter's festive memories of mum after battle for pancreatic cancer diagnosis
The outbreak has been located near Crieff in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented