12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Three month cheese subscription from the award-winning The Cheesery in Dundee

Cheese lovers, this one is for you and boy do we have a brilliant prize for you to get your teeth into.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
December 11 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 13 2022, 10.34am
Photo of Julia Bryce
The Cheesery owners
The Cheesery owners Stephen and Hilary Barney. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

The penultimate 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is our smelliest yet – but for all of the right reasons.

We’ve teamed up with the folks behind The Cheesery on Exchange Street in Dundee to give you the chance to win a three month subscription to bag a box of their delicious cheeses.

There’s more than 60 types of cheese to choose from at The Cheesery. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

With plenty on offer, there’s a whole archive of deliciousness to work your way through as it makes its way to your door.

What’s the prize?

Offering a surprise box with four cheeses, two accompaniments and tasting notes, you’ll have a field day with your latest arrivals month in month out.

Why not turn your surprise cheese box into a cheeseboard platter. With a glass or two of wine you’ll have the perfect Friday night feast prepped and ready for those cosy winter nights in.

Stephen and Hilary Barney run The Cheesery shops in Dundee and Broughty Ferry. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Delivery of the box is the last Friday of every month and the prize starts in January, 2023, which means you’ll be well fed throughout February and March, too.

The Cheesery are offering free delivery within a 15-mile radius of Dundee, however, may look to charge a small fee if delivery is from the wider Tayside or Fife area.

For more information on The Cheesery visit thecheesery.co.uk

To enter The Cheesery giveaway:

Terms and conditions

Delivery is the last Friday of every month and the prize starts in January, 2023. The subscription would be for three months: January, February and March 2023.

It’s a surprise box with four cheeses, two accompaniments and tasting notes.

Free delivery within a 15-mile radius of Dundee. (The prize is delivered by car within this radius).

Entrants must register by 5pm on December 16. All correct entries will go into a draw to determine the winning entrant. Entry to this competition is by online form only.

Entrants must be 18 years or over. Employees of DC Thomson Ltd and immediate families are not eligible to enter. The editor’s decision is final.

Full competition terms and conditions at www.thecourier.co.uk/competition-terms

Editor's Picks

Most Commented