12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Three month cheese subscription from the award-winning The Cheesery in Dundee

Cheese lovers, this one is for you and boy do we have a brilliant prize for you to get your teeth into.

The penultimate 12 Days of Christmas Giveaway prize is our smelliest yet – but for all of the right reasons.

We’ve teamed up with the folks behind The Cheesery on Exchange Street in Dundee to give you the chance to win a three month subscription to bag a box of their delicious cheeses.

With plenty on offer, there’s a whole archive of deliciousness to work your way through as it makes its way to your door.

What’s the prize?

Offering a surprise box with four cheeses, two accompaniments and tasting notes, you’ll have a field day with your latest arrivals month in month out.

Why not turn your surprise cheese box into a cheeseboard platter. With a glass or two of wine you’ll have the perfect Friday night feast prepped and ready for those cosy winter nights in.

Delivery of the box is the last Friday of every month and the prize starts in January, 2023, which means you’ll be well fed throughout February and March, too.

The Cheesery are offering free delivery within a 15-mile radius of Dundee, however, may look to charge a small fee if delivery is from the wider Tayside or Fife area.

For more information on The Cheesery visit thecheesery.co.uk

To enter The Cheesery giveaway:

