Fife beaches could become seaside sauna hotspots amid wave of applications

The seaside sauna phenomenon is sweeping Fife, with a wave of planning applications lodged for the region’s beaches.

Hot new attractions are planned at Cellardyke and St Andrews East Sands, along with a second one at Elie.

And a sauna is already approved for Lower Largo, with another up and running at Kingsbarns.

Meanwhile, the five star Old Course Hotel, in St Andrews, is seeking permission for a temporary unit on the edge of the West Sands when it hosts a global wellness summit later this year.

It says the steamy addition will be a major feature of the summit, which runs from November 4 to 9.

However, it will only be open to people attending the event – who will be bussed to and from the site – and not for public use.

Growing demand for seaside saunas in Fife

The Cellardyke, East Sands and Elie applications are all submitted by yoga teacher Judith Dunlop.

Judith is behind the immensely popular Elie mobile seaside sauna which opened two years ago.

It was voted the UK’s number one seaside sauna by The Times and demand is increasing.

Saunas are said to have a range of health and social benefits.

And their popularity has grown along with a surge in wild swimming groups across the country.

Judith says demand is huge, with people repeatedly asking when they will be available in other locations.

Benefits of saunas

She hopes to provide a bigger one in Elie alongside the existing one.

And at East Sands, the plan is for a mobile unit next to the leisure centre.

Meanwhile, in Cellardyke, there is overwhelming support for a seaside sauna once the pool’s £150,000 renovation is complete.

A planning statement submitted to Fife Council says it is anticipated the sauna will attract new visitors to the already popular destination.

Mobile saunas are described as an antidote to the stresses and strains of everyday life.

And they are said to improve skin, joint and respiratory problems and reduce chronic pain and fatigue.

Each of the Fife developments would involve the conversion of a horse box trailer by a specialist sauna designer.