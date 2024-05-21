Fife beaches could become seaside sauna hotspots amid wave of applications

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife beaches could become seaside sauna hotspots amid wave of applications

Planning bids for the steamy attractions have been submitted for St Andrews, Elie and Cellardyke.

By Claire Warrender
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.
The Elie Seaside Sauna at Elie Harbour. Picture by Suzanne Black.

The seaside sauna phenomenon is sweeping Fife, with a wave of planning applications lodged for the region’s beaches.

Hot new attractions are planned at Cellardyke and St Andrews East Sands, along with a second one at Elie.

And a sauna is already approved for Lower Largo, with another up and running at Kingsbarns.

Inside the new Kingsbarns beach sauna.
Inside the Kingsbarns seaside sauna in Fife.

Meanwhile, the five star Old Course Hotel, in St Andrews, is seeking permission for a temporary unit on the edge of the West Sands when it hosts a global wellness summit later this year.

It says the steamy addition will be a major feature of the summit, which runs from November 4 to 9.

However, it will only be open to people attending the event – who will be bussed to and from the site – and not for public use.

Growing demand for seaside saunas in Fife

The Cellardyke, East Sands and Elie applications are all submitted by yoga teacher Judith Dunlop.

Judith is behind the immensely popular Elie mobile seaside sauna which opened two years ago.

Two women inside the mobile Elie Seaside Sauna clad in light wood.
Founder of Elie Seaside Sauna Judith Dunlop, right, enjoying the sauna with her friend Jennifer Forsyth.

It was voted the UK’s number one seaside sauna by The Times and demand is increasing.

Saunas are said to have a range of health and social benefits.

And their popularity has grown along with a surge in wild swimming groups across the country.

Judith says demand is huge, with people repeatedly asking when they will be available in other locations.

Benefits of saunas

She hopes to provide a bigger one in Elie alongside the existing one.

And at East Sands, the plan is for a mobile unit next to the leisure centre.

Meanwhile, in Cellardyke, there is overwhelming support for a seaside sauna once the pool’s £150,000 renovation is complete.

Cellardyke tidal pool is already popular and could become home to another Fife seaside sauna. Image: David Wardle

A planning statement submitted to Fife Council says it is anticipated the sauna will attract new visitors to the already popular destination.

Mobile saunas are described as an antidote to the stresses and strains of everyday life.

And they are said to improve skin, joint and respiratory problems and reduce chronic pain and fatigue.

Each of the Fife developments would involve the conversion of a horse box trailer by a specialist sauna designer.

