Burntisland Fairground: Dates, rides, parking and more as summer attraction rolls back into town

Preparations are under way for the 2024 fair.

By Neil Henderson
Burntisland Fair.
Burntisland Fairground is back for 2024. Image: DC Thomson

Final preparations are taking place as Burntisland Fairground returns for the summer.

Rides, stalls and attractions are being built as the Fife town prepares to welcome an influx of visitors once again.

The annual fair dates back to the 1500s.

We have all you need to know to make the most of your visit to Burntisland Fairground 2024.

Where is Burntisland Fairground?

The fair takes place on Burntisland Links, just yards from High Street and the town’s award-winning beach.

It is also a short walk from the railway station and Beacon Leisure Centre.

What are the dates for Burntisland Fairground 2024?

The 2024 fair opens this Saturday (May 25) and remains in place until mid-August when the schools return after the summer break.

What rides and attractions are at Burntisland fair?

Miami Sound Machine.
Miami Sound Machine. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Horror Express Ghost Train.
The ghost train Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson

The fair has a huge selection of rides and attractions for all ages.

Miami Sound Machine – the newest ride in Scotland – is sure to be a hit with fair-goers.

There are plenty of classic rides to enjoy, too, including the dodgems, the ghost train, the waltzers and hook-a-duck.

Stalls will sell food, drink and treats throughout the event.

During the summer peak in July, a big wheel will arrive at the site offering stunning views over the Forth.

What other events can you enjoy?

Burntisland Highland Games and fairground.
Burntisland Highland Games and fairground. Image: Image: Wullie Marr Photography

The climax of the summer fair is Burntisland Highland Games on Monday July 12.

The games are Scotland’s second oldest and were first held in the town in 1652.

The event attracts thousands of competitors and visitors, providing the fairground with its busiest period.

What are the Burntisland fair opening times?

The fairground is open from 1pm to 9pm each day.

How much does Burntisland Fairground cost?

Entry to the fair is free.

Rides will typically cost £2-3 per shot.

Where can you find parking?

Car parking is available at Links Place car park, next to the fairground, along with the car park on Lammerlaws Road next to the Beacon Leisure Centre.

Parking is also available on High Street but parking restrictions may apply.

