Fife tidal pool group splashes out on £150,000 renovation to attract more swimmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife tidal pool group splashes out on £150,000 renovation to attract more swimmers

The pool will be closed on weekdays while the work is carried out.

By Claire Warrender
Cellardyke Tidal Pool.
A sunrise swim at Cellardyke tidal pool.

One of Fife’s most popular sea pools will be closed on weekdays for the next six weeks as it undergoes a major renovation.

Around £150,000 of work will improve access to Cellardyke Tidal Pool to let even more people enjoy a dip.

A group of swimmers known as the Nae Richters organised much of the Cellardyke tidal pool renovation work.
A group of swimmers known as the Nae Richters organised much of the Cellardyke tidal pool renovation work. Image: David Wardle

Improvements include new access ramps and stairs, as well as new hardstanding at the water’s edge.

And a complete refurbishment of the children’s pool is also on the cards.

The tide turned on the once-forgotten pool in 2021 after decades of decline.

Locals set about cleaning it up and removing rocks and stones. They were soon using it every day.

Known locally as The Bathie, it is now a draw for people living in the East Neuk village, as well as holidaymakers.

Details of Cellardyke Tidal Pool closure and when it will re-open

However, while it is popular, swimmers have to clamber along a narrow ledge and down a rusty old ladder to reach the water.

And there is concern this puts off many budding dippers.

The Cellardyke tidal pool renovation means swimmers will no longer have to negotiate this ledge.
The Cellardyke tidal pool renovation means swimmers will no longer have to negotiate this ledge.

The improvement works begin on May 13, and the pool will be closed from Monday to Friday until June 30.

This is to allow the safe operation of plant machinery while the pool is drained.

Cellardyke Tidal Pool – but not the hardstanding – will still be available for use at weekends.

Access will be from the east steps and the beach.

The main car park will be closed throughout but parking is available further along the seafront.

Where did the money come from?

The work, co-ordinated by Fife Council, has been made possible thanks to a massive fundraising drive on the part of swimmers.

They set up Cellardyke Tidal Pool plc and donations flooded in.

And several events within the village also raised cash.

Thousands of pounds of grant funding was received from organisations, including more than £70,000 from the Silverdykes Community Liaison Group.

Donations can be made via the tidal pool website.

More from Fife

The car crashed into a wall of a house on High Street, Aberdour.
Driver hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Aberdour
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews.
Plans for contemporary houses in grounds of St Andrews Gothic-style 'castle' rejected
A Typhoon fighter jet.
Why Typhoon fighter jets were seen flying low over Fife and Angus
Queensferry Crossing.
Search launched near Forth bridges after 'concern for person'
Cannabis in car
Police hunting Dunfermline boy racers caught parked car cannabis smoker
Stock police road closed sign
Low sun blamed for Kirkcaldy crash which left pensioner with life-changing injuries
Woodside Shopping Precinct in Glenrothes.
Seven shops in Glenrothes precinct up for sale at just £250,000
The A909 near the junction with B9157 near Burntisland in Fife.
Man, 71, charged after two people hospitalised following crash near Burntisland
The Cupar affordable homes development is described as high quality.
49 affordable homes for Cupar approved amid Fife housing emergency
Dunfermline Sheriff Court hammer attack aftermath
Terrified witness thought intruder had guns at Dunfermline Sheriff Court

Conversation