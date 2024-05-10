Fife tidal pool group splashes out on £150,000 renovation to attract more swimmers

One of Fife’s most popular sea pools will be closed on weekdays for the next six weeks as it undergoes a major renovation.

Around £150,000 of work will improve access to Cellardyke Tidal Pool to let even more people enjoy a dip.

Improvements include new access ramps and stairs, as well as new hardstanding at the water’s edge.

And a complete refurbishment of the children’s pool is also on the cards.

The tide turned on the once-forgotten pool in 2021 after decades of decline.

Locals set about cleaning it up and removing rocks and stones. They were soon using it every day.

Known locally as The Bathie, it is now a draw for people living in the East Neuk village, as well as holidaymakers.

Details of Cellardyke Tidal Pool closure and when it will re-open

However, while it is popular, swimmers have to clamber along a narrow ledge and down a rusty old ladder to reach the water.

And there is concern this puts off many budding dippers.

The improvement works begin on May 13, and the pool will be closed from Monday to Friday until June 30.

This is to allow the safe operation of plant machinery while the pool is drained.

Cellardyke Tidal Pool – but not the hardstanding – will still be available for use at weekends.

Access will be from the east steps and the beach.

The main car park will be closed throughout but parking is available further along the seafront.

Where did the money come from?

The work, co-ordinated by Fife Council, has been made possible thanks to a massive fundraising drive on the part of swimmers.

They set up Cellardyke Tidal Pool plc and donations flooded in.

And several events within the village also raised cash.

Thousands of pounds of grant funding was received from organisations, including more than £70,000 from the Silverdykes Community Liaison Group.

Donations can be made via the tidal pool website.