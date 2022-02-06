Cellardyke tidal pool restoration work to begin thanks to £35,000 funding boost

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to restore an East Neuk seawater pool is to begin in earnest thanks to a £35,000 boost.

Swimmers enjoying the Cellardyke tidal pool will find it easier to access their favourite spot when work is complete at the end of March.

At the moment, the “Nae Richters”, as some of them dub themselves, have to cautiously walk along the top of a narrow sea wall.

They then have to clamber down a rusting, elderly ladder to get into the water.

Group members were aware the current access made it difficult for many members of the community to get involved.

And several were unable to try the pool at all.

But the latest grant from the Crown Estates Trust means there is now enough money to start the Cellardyke tidal pool restoration.

A new gate and path will be in place by spring and steps and ramps should be in place by October.

Margaret Lindsay swims at Cellardyke tidal pool with her friends every day, even in winter.

And she has hailed the ongoing improvement work.

She said: “The walk along the ledge can be a bit daunting, especially when you’re carrying your costume and towels.

“And it’s not always easy to manoeuvre your way down the ladder.

“This funding is fantastic and will make it so much easier for everyone to enjoy the benefits of swimming in the sea safely.”

Fundraising for Cellardyke tidal pool restoration

The Cellardyke tidal pool group was set up last year by mainly female local swimmers.

Their aim was to try to improve the 70-year-old seawater pool and bring it back to its former glory.

It had had no maintenance for decades so they set about applying for funding

And this resulted in a £42,000 grant from the Silverdykes Community Liaison Group, followed by the latest £35,000 donation.

Volunteer fundraiser Elise Methven said: “While it’s great news we can go ahead with this vital work, we know that in the years to come we will need to ensure adequate funding to keep improving the pool facilities.

“We’d like to remind supporters they can make a donation or set up a regular payment by visiting our website at www.cellardyketidalpool.com”