Obsessed Forfar labourer monitored partner’s phone activity in jealous bid to control her

By Paul Malik
February 6 2022, 8.30am
Charles Patton appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court
An Angus man obsessively watched his former partner’s movements on WhatsApp in a jealous bid to keep control over her.

Charles Patton repeatedly messaged the woman, questioning why she was on social media and who she was chatting with, the court was told.

He monitored her online status and activity and demanded screenshots of her calls and messages showing who she talking to.

He was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court having previously admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour from August to October towards his victim.

He was given 12 months supervision and a two-year non-harassment order, forbidding him from approaching his former partner.

Jealousy and controlling behaviour

Depute fiscal Jill Drummond told the court the relationship had been relatively normal for the first two months, before Patton’s behaviour escalated.

“The complainer became aware Patton was a jealous person and matters began to occur around August 2021.

“Patton became jealous of conversations the complainer was having with her male friend.

“Patton had never met his partner’s friend but became obsessed with their relationship.

“Patton appeared to be monitoring his partner’s online activity.

“The complainer (around this time) deactivated her Facebook.

“Patton did not like this because he wanted her to say she was in a relationship with him (on the app).”

The court heard how, on various days and weekends over September, Patton’s behaviour continued, until his former partner finally contacted police.

‘Get a grip of this’

Mitigating, defence solicitor Michael Boyd said: “He is 31 years old and in part-time employment as a labourer.

“Mr Patton recognises his behaviour is appalling.

“He has developed a skill set so he can deal with this behaviour.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie said: “You have to get a grip of this for your own sake.

“It is acknowledged you have one similar domestic conviction.

“There is no question I am to impose a period of supervision.

“This is to protect anyone you might get into a relationship with next and to help you.”

Patton, of Glenclova Terrace, Forfar, was convicted under the Domestic Abuse Act which was introduced in Scotland three years ago.

The new law was aimed at criminalising psychological domestic abuse.

