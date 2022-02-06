Police Federation boss hits out after sentencing of Tayside thug who broke PC’s leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

Police Federation boss hits out after sentencing of Tayside thug who broke PC’s leg

By Ross Gardiner
February 6 2022, 9.00am
David Hamilton, police officer
David Hamilton, left, was contacted by dozens of officers after the sentencing.

The chairman of the Scottish Police Federation has called for more consistency in sentencing after a man was given a supervision order after breaking a police officer’s ankle.

David Hamilton revealed dozens of police officers reached out after Forfar man Connor Collins was given a non-custodial sentence this week.

He tweeted: “This animal should have been caged”.

During a struggle, PC John Annand’s ankle was broken so severely his foot was left facing in the wrong direction and he required emergency surgery.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Collins – who had earlier threatened to break the officer’s leg – landed on it during the confrontation.

The constable’s confidence had been badly dented by the incident in Forfar and he had been off work for months as a result.

However, a sheriff decided against imprisoning Collins after being told he had expressed remorse and insight into the consequences of his actions.

Connor Collins
Connor Collins arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael said: “This behaviour was entirely inappropriate, as you know.

“It merits a custodial sentence but I have to look at other options.

“An officer broke his ankle in the course of this but I accept that wasn’t your intention.

“I view the threats you made towards them to be as bad as the physical contact.”

Collins was placed under supervision for two years and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on a curfew for six months

Police Federation anger

Scottish Police Federation chairman David Hamilton has called for more consistency in following sentencing guidance.

He tweeted: “I just cant square the sheriff’s comments of saying that Collins deserved a custodial sentence with him then not being given one.

“Is this the protection that Police Officers can expect from the court? Or is it Government that is preventing appropriate sentencing?

“Whatever the case, this animal should have been caged.”

Speaking to The Courier, Mr Hamilton said: “Police officers got in touch with me in their dozens that night as soon as it was posted.

“We’ve got to be careful criticising sheriffs as they have information we don’t have.

“It’s a stand-out, by definition – it stands out as being pretty poor.

“There’s been a lot of work with the justice system that these types of assaults are being dealt with.

“It is an outlier. There may be reasons for it.”

David Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton said he suspects the decision was made following sentencing guidance which recommends avoiding short prison sentences where possible but is not convinced that guidance was designed for cases like this.

“I’m not sure this is the sort of thing people are talking about.

“There was clearly concern for occupants they were trying to protect.

“His division has been very supportive.

“We will look and see what we can take from this.”

Mr Hamilton pointed out that elsewhere – noting Perth in particular – sterner sentences are being issued.

“There is another issue – why are we getting this level of inconsistency?

“There are some fairly robust sentences.

“Why are we getting this? Is there a lack of clarity in the guidance?”

‘Unique factors’

A Judicial Office for Scotland spokesperson said: “When deciding a sentence, sheriffs must consider the facts that are presented to the court by the prosecution and by the defence.

“Sheriffs must take into account the unique factors of each case based upon what is presented in court.

“Sheriffs carefully consider the circumstances of the particular offence as presented; the circumstances of the offender and the impact on the victim.

“Sheriffs must also have regard to the Scottish Sentencing Council guideline on the principles and purposes of sentencing.”

Reckon judges are out of touch? Their eight-step guide to sentencing criminals is being updated. What would YOU decide?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]